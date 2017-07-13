24 Ways to Cut Your Food Bill Without Clipping a Single Coupon

Unless you are living off the grid, shopping for groceries is one of life’s necessities. Perusing the aisles and filling your shopping carts with processed snacks, ready to cook, precut vegetables, jars of sauces and expensive cuts of meat can result in a bill that is alarmingly high. Attractive packaging and clever marketing strategies can also trick you into spending money on products you do not need.

Some people solve the problem of expensive supermarket bills by clipping coupons, sniffing out the sales and stocking up on items in bulk. If you aren’t in the mood to clip coupons, though, there are other ways to cut down costs when it comes to the amount you spend on food.

By becoming a smart shopper, you can walk in to a supermarket prepared and easily spend the amount of money you want to spend, without going over budget. So read on and find out our top tips to help you cut your food bill without clipping a single coupon.