2020 MICHELIN Guide D.C. Features 10 New Bib Gourmands, 26 Cuisine Types

Michelin inspectors reveal 44 affordable favorites in fourth edition of The MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelin today released its list of 44 restaurants in Washington, D.C., that earned the Bib Gourmand distinction, featuring 10 new additions.

Michelin's anonymous inspectors have been dining around the District for four years now and, while the famous Michelin stars remain the most celebrated international distinction in the MICHELIN Guide, the Bib Gourmand is a highly desired honor among restaurateurs. The Bib Gourmand designation is recognized by travelers as an affordable and remarkable dining experience.

Introduced in 1997, Bib Gourmand restaurants are awarded by Michelin inspectors to establishments that serve good quality food at a good value, often described as "personal favorites" of Michelin inspectors when dining on their own time. Bib Gourmand restaurants offer a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less (tax and gratuity not included).

Thirty-six cuisine types will appear in the 2020 MICHELIN Guide Washington, D.C., reflecting the diversity of cuisine found in the nation's capital. Notable fare among the Bib Gourmands includes Caribbean (Cane), Barbecue (Federalist Pig), Lao (Hanumanh), Italian (Stellina Pizzeria), and Ethiopian (Zenebech).

The announcement of D.C. Bib Gourmand restaurants comes one week before the announcement of its complete 2020 selection, including starred restaurants. The 2020 Michelin-starred restaurants in Washington, D.C., will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 1 and will go on sale Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at major book sellers for a suggested retail price of $12.95 (ISBN 9782067239005).

Here's the list of new Bib Gourmands, with a short description of each restaurant:

American Son

Located at the Eaton Hotel D.C., chef Tim Ma's food is a delightful mashup of Asian flavors with French technique. His love letter to his parents, posted on each menu, gives an honest, heartfelt glimpse into the passion of this "American Son".

Astoria DC

A beautiful dining room featuring impressively vibrant cuisine, Astoria DC offers well-executed, clever takes on Sichuan fare. Cocktails are a must-do part of the experience.

Cane

This stylish D.C. newcomer from chef/owner Peter Prime serves Caribbean specialties with a notable attention to detail, using fresh coconut for coconut milk, spices and wood for enticing flavors, and even serving smoked coconut soft-serve ice cream.

Federalist Pig

Pitmaster Rob Sonderman and his passionate crew deliver a tempting menu of barbecue delights, from tender pork ribs to smoky-crispy chicken wings to springy sausage from Logan Sausage Co.

Hanumanh

The team behind Thip Khao, mother and son duo chefs Seng Luangrath and Bobby Pradachith have done it again with Hanumanh, a restaurant highlighting the cuisine of Laos.

Laos in Town

Another Southeast Asian hit, Laos in Town is run by owner Nick Ongsangkoon and chef Ben Tiatasin, focusing on Laotian cuisine. Stand-outs include a signature papaya salad and chicken and dill curry.

Primrose

With its sharp wine list, gracious hospitality and seasonal cooking, Primrose has the makings of a neighborhood essential.

Stellina Pizzeria

A simple, affordable menu expertly executed, Stellina Pizzeria is a knockout with gorgeous pizza and crispy, light fritti thanks to Italian cuisine veteran Matteo Venini's approach to "Neo Neapolitan" cooking.

Taqueria Habanero

The handmade tortillas and mole give you a sense of the kitchen's talent at this Puebla-focused Mexican restaurant, where everything is executed with the finest care.

Zenebech

D.C. is home to some of the country's finest Ethiopian dining. This family-owned Adams Morgan restaurant is no exception: the simmered stews are delightful and worthy of the highest praise.

ESTABLISHMENT NEW Ambar

American Son NEW Astoria DC NEW Bidwell

Cane NEW Chercher

China Chilcano

Chloe

Das

Fancy Radish

Federalist Pig NEW Hanumanh NEW Hazel

Ivy City Smokehouse

Jaleo

Joselito's Casa de Comidas

Kaliwa

Laos in Town NEW Lapis

Maketto

Millie's

Mola

Napoli Pasta Bar

Ottoman Taverna

Oyamel

Pearl Dive Oyster Palace

Primrose NEW Red Hen (The)

Royal

Sababa

Sfoglina

Spoken English

Stellina Pizzeria NEW Succotash

Supra

Taqueria Habanero NEW Thip Khao

Tiger Fork

Timber Pizza Co.

Toki Underground

Unconventional Diner

Whaley's

Zaytinya

Zenebech NEW

