2020 Canned Fruits Market Analysis - Growing Preference for Canned Fruits Soaked in Their Own Natural Fruit Juices as Compared to Sugar Syrup

The global market for Canned Fruits is projected to reach US$10.1 billion by 2025, driven by myriad factors among which the growing trade in fruits stands out as worthy of special note. International trade in fruits has been witnessing sequential growth over the last few years supported by the globalization of fruit industry.

Fruits are today one of the most globalized products with consumers having easy access to all types and kinds of exotic fruit varieties. Developments in refrigeration and transportation technologies have made it increasingly possible to ship perishable and lower shelf life products across continents with ease.

More efficient cooling and refrigeration systems; larger and high speed cargo ships; bigger cargo aircraft; developments in rail connectivity and road networks; higher yields and increase in fruit production; and growing production of hybrid varieties of fruits engineered for naturally longer ability to retain appearance and flavor. An example of a hybrid strain of fruit is the Cavendish bananas as opposed to heirloom bananas.

Growing awareness of healthy eating and its beneficial effect on wellbeing and longevity is also resulting in increased consumption of fruits in consumer diets across the world. Against this backdrop, canned fruits are becoming the preferred format for global shipping and trade.

Canning fruits help produce a more 'ship friendly' product as compared to fresh fruits. Canning is defined as a high-heat process that sterilizes and blanches fruits before being added to sugar syrup. This results in a more feasible shelf life. Unopened canned fruits have 1 to 2 years shelf life. With most fruits being seasonal in nature, canning is one of the best and easiest ways to eat them all through the year.

Europe and the US are top importers of exotic tropical fruits. Fruits imported by the U.S include bananas, mangos, avocados, pineapples, apples, honeydew melons, lemons, lychees, durian, rambutan, guavas, passion fruit, sapodilla, mamey sapote and jackfruit. The diverse palate of the average American coupled with the wide variety of ethnic groups making up the population are driving demand for unique and native foods.

Consumer acceptance of canned foods is increasing supported by studies which support the fact that canned fruits are more healthier and nutrient rich than fresh fruits given their ability to preserve nutrients for longer. Levels of minerals, fiber and vitamins A and E in canned fruits are the same as in fresh fruits. Interestingly, fresh fruits tend to lose these nutrients too quickly as they are exposed to air.

A growing number of studies are linking consumption of canned fruits and vegetables to better nutritional health when compared to diets without these foods. Adults and children consuming canned fruits receive higher vitamin A, calcium, and magnesium.

Additionally, the fresh fruit supply chain is increasingly facing challenges posed by weather variability caused by climate change and global warming. Increased risk of rotting while in transit is the single most important cause of concern. High ambient temperatures tend to increase respiration and accelerate metabolic and transpiration rates, resulting in faster ripening and deterioration.

Canned fruits, against this backdrop, represent a more commercially feasible and enumerative option for fruit processing, transport and consumption.

A key trend in the market is the growing preference for canned fruits soaked in their own natural fruit juices as compared to sugar syrup. The trend is supported by rising health consciousness and increased demand for low calorie foods. Canned foods being mass produced with longer shelf-life are additionally lower priced than fresh fruits and are more affordable by households across all income groups.

The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 66.4% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period supported by the clear shift in consumer preference for imported fruits such as Philippine bananas, Thai durians, Vietnamese dragon fruit, Thai mangosteens, Chilean cherries and Mexican avocados.

Food Canning: An Introduction

Canned Fruits

Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook

Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007, 2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022

Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons) for 2017 and 2019

Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market

Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market

Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth

Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market

Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of Canned Fruits Market

Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits

Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity

Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for Organic Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth

Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia : Percentage Volume Breakdown by Country for 2018

: Percentage Volume Breakdown by Country for 2018 Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market

World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables: Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019

Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits Hamper Growth Prospects

Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods Impacts Market Outlook

Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing: A Major Challenge

Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage

Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost Demand for Canned Fruits

Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects

Expanding Global Population

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050

Urbanization Trend

World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of Living

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030



