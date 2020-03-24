2020 Assessment of Canned Food Market & Major Producers in China
This study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
China's demand for Canned Food has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. The Chinese economy maintains a high speed growth which has been stimulated by the consecutive increases of industrial output, import & export, consumer consumption and capital investment for over two decades.
The primary and secondary research is done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases.
Interviews are conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. Metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.
These market research reports provide hard-to-find market data and analyses. Today, China has the largest market in the world. Tremendous fast-growing markets for imports and business opportunities for companies around the world. If you want to expand your business or sell your products in China, these research reports provide the insights and projections into Chinese markets necessary for you to do so.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION
- Report Scope and Methodology
- Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
- Economic Outlook
- Key Economic Indicators
- Industrial Output
- Population and Labor
- Foreign Investment
- Foreign Trade
- Financial and Tax Regulations
- Banking System and Regulations
- Foreign Exchange
- Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. CANNED FOOD INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
- Canned Food Industry Structure
- Market Size and Growth
- Labor Costs
- Major Producer Facility Locations and Output
- Market Share of Key Producers
- Major Foreign Investments
- Technology Development
IV. CANNED FOOD PRODUCTION AND SALES FORECASTS
- Overview
- Canned Food Production and Sales Forecasts
- Canned Meat
- Leading Brands
- Total Sales and Sales Forecasts
- Imports and Exports
- Canned Fish
- Canned Vegetables
- Canned Fruits
- Canned Soup
- Canned Sauces
- Other Canned Food
- Canned Food Retail Pricing Trends
V. CANNED FOOD CONSUMPTION BY MARKET
- Canned Food Products Markets Outlook Overview
- Current Issues in China's Canned Foods Market
- Food Legislation
- Packaging Legislation
- Chinese Retail Market Trends
- Department Stores
- Chain Stores
- Drugstores
- Food Stores
- Prestige Outlets
- Consumer Income Trends
- Consumer Spending Trends by Region
- Canned Food Sales Forecasts by Region
VI. MARKETING STRATEGIES
- Distribution System in China
- China's Distribution System
- Canned Food Distribution Channels
- Transportation and Freight Infrastructure
- Communications
- Market Entry Channels
- Exporting to China
- Export Market Overview
- Chinese Trading Practice
- Trading Companies
- Import Restrictions in China
- Technology Licensing
- Technology Licensing Overview
- Intellectual Property Protection
- Joint Venture
- Joint Venture Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Wholly Owned Enterprises
- Foreign Wholly Owned Enterprises Overview
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Other Market Entry Channels
- Setting up Sales Offices
- Selling to China through Attending Trade Fairs
- Contacting Chinese Companies
- Advertising
- Market Entry Strategies
- Understanding Differences
- Business Practice Differences
- Knowledge of Regulations and Restrictions
- Dealing with Governments
VII. CANNED FOOD PRODUCER DIRECTORY
- Canned Food Producer Profiles
- Distributors
- Trading Companies
- Research Institutions and Associations
Companies Mentioned
- Fujian Zishan Group Co. Ltd.
- Zhejiang Huangyan First Canned Food Factory
