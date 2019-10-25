2019 Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan Eating Trends

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Eating Trends: Meat, Dairy, Vegetarian, and Vegan" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Eating Trends report provides a topline data overview of continuity and changes in U.S. consumer retail shopping patterns for meat products, dairy products, and meat & dairy alternatives. The purchasing, demographic, and psychographic data presented draws on the MRI-Simmons national consumer survey series, primarily referencing the Spring 2019 survey release, but also providing for historical perspective selected data back through Spring 2009.



Trended data and current key demographics are provided for the following topics:

Household use of beef, lamb, veal, chicken, turkey, seafood, and other meat products (including bacon, sausage, jerky, and more)

Household use of dairy products including cheese, butter, milk, ice cream, yoghurt, sour cream, coffee creamers and more

Consumer attitudes toward healthy eating and living

Food and beverage product use among vegetarians

Household use of meat alternatives, including veggie burgers, tofu, pizza, and more

Household use of dairy alternatives, including soy milk and almond milk

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Scope and Methodology



2. Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Red Meat Usage Rates and Demographics

Poultry Usage Rates and Demographics

Jerky Is Standout Among Other Meat Products

Topline Seafood Usage Rates and Demographics

3. Dairy Foods & Beverages

Dairy Product Usage Rates and Demographics

4. Vegetarianism, Meat Alternatives, and Dairy Alternatives

Psychographics and Product Purchasing

