2018 Mardi Gras for Homeless Children Event Raises $140,000.00 to Help Three Local Charities Feed Our Local Homeless Children

COVINGTON, Ky., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event raised over $140,000.00. The event was held at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center on February 13th, 2018. The proceeds from the Mardi Gras go to three area shelters that provide essential care to homeless children and their families. They are Bethany House Services of Cincinnati, and Brighton Center's Homeward Bound and Welcome House of Northern Kentucky, Inc. in Covington. Together these agencies serve more than 40,000 needy individuals in our community each year.

Gordon Snyder, Chairman of the event, said, "It is imperative that we continue to come together as a region, to support this fundraiser. When we hear that Greater Cincinnati ranks 2nd in the nation with the number children in poverty and homelessness," Snyder said, "what more do we need to say about the importance of another successful Mardi Gras that has been known to feed so many our area's homeless kids throughout each year."

"The Mardi Gras for Homeless Children event is truly one of those events that makes a difference," said Dan Bell, Marketing Director for Mercedes-Benz of Fort Mitchell. "We are thrilled to support the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association and the dedicated charities and volunteers! MBFM is committed to the fundraiser for 2019 and beyond."

The Mardi Gras culinary event, emceed by Cincinnati REDS "Inside the Park voice of The Cincinnati REDS", Joe Zerhusen and Kiss 107 DJ Josh Martinez, features more than 50 booths of fantastic food and beverages furnished by the members of the Northern Kentucky Restaurant Association. The event also included King Scott Sloan, 700 WLW, Queen Shelia Gray, Local12 and Giovani Bernard, Bengals Running Back, as the Royal Court presiding over the event for the last 3 years. Along with a both Live and Silent auctions, live music by Robin Lacy and DeZydeco, a Mardi Gras parade led by the Beechwood High School band and the Ben-Gal Cheerleaders, it is one fundraiser you don't want to miss while helping a great cause.

Next year's annual event will take place on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The March 5th, Fat Tuesday event at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center is from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more information about the 2019 event or how you can help, please call 859-291-NKRA (6572).

