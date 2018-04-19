2018 Great American Milk Drive

Local Dairy Farmers Team Up with Shoppers Food & Pharmacy to Fight Hunger

CLINTON, Md., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, the Great American Milk Drive kicked off at more than 50 Shoppers Food & Pharmacy and 20 Shop'n Save stores in the Greater Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area. The event launched at Shoppers Food & Pharmacy located at 6300 Coventry Way in Clinton, Maryland. This year marks the fourth year of the partnership between American Dairy Association North East, MilkPEP, Shoppers and local food banks.

According to Jarrettsville dairy farmer, David Crowl, "The Great American Milk Drive has made it possible to send milk to families in need. This is the just one of the programs aimed at helping resolve the milk shortage at local food banks."

The Great American Milk Drive is the first-ever national program to deliver highly desired and nutrient-rich gallons of milk to families that utilize food banks. Over the last three years, the milk drive raised more than $237,000 and nearly 58,000 gallons of milk to Feeding America food banks across Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C. area.

Washington Redskin alumnus, Gary Clark, spoke at the event and said, "Hunger is an issue that is close to my heart, so I'm honored to stand behind a program that provides milk to local children and families that would otherwise have to go without."

Also speaking at the event was Melissa Malcolm-Cullison of MilkPEP and Molly McGlinchy of Capital Area Food Bank.

According to Feeding America, milk is one of the most requested, but least donated items at food banks, meaning children in need across the country are missing out on the essential nutrients, including high-quality protein, it supplies.

On average, food banks are only able to provide the equivalent of less than one gallon of milk per person per year. While Americans are generous with canned and dry goods, many don't think to donate milk because it's perishable.

Jennifer Newton, Manager of Community/Customer Service Relations for Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, said, "We expect to set a record this year for donations. Last year, we raised more than $85,000 through in-store and online donations, ensuring that nearly 928,000 servings of nutrient-rich milk will reach local area families in need."

At all Shoppers' and Shop'n Save locations, customers can donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register through Mother's Day, May 13. Their donation purchases milk for families who struggle with hunger and rely on food banks to put a meal on the table.

Donations to The Great American Milk Drive are also accepted online at milklife.com/give. As little as $5 will deliver a gallon of milk to a family in need, helping to feed a childhood. By entering your zip code, you can ensure that the milk is delivered to a local Feeding America food bank in your community.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2018-great-american-milk-drive-300633112.html

SOURCE American Dairy Association North East