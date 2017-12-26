2017 Staff Favorites from Social K, Kellogg Company Blog: Women

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 26, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, our team has been looking back on some of our favorite stories of the year. As part of an iconic company, we work hard to earn a place in homes around the world. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause program, we are working to create 3 Billion Better Days through our food donations, school feeding programs, projects that support farmer livelihoods and by supporting a culture of volunteerism and corporate responsibility throughout our business and in our communities.

To read the stories of how we're helping create Better Days, our company blog, Social K is the place to turn.

Today's theme for year-end Staff Picks is 2017 Women. Click the links below to read the full stories, and be sure to check back throughout the week, as we'll be sharing more of our year-end favorites!

Honoring One, Helping Many: Female Leader Invites Perspective, Encouraging Taking Risks

by: Wendy Davidson, President, U.S. Specialty Channels

Feb. 27, 2017

Reflecting on Inner Strength on Women's Equality Day

by: Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs

Aug. 25, 2017

Women of Kellogg Providing Better Days through Volunteerism

by: Stacy Flathau, National Co-Chair, Women of Kellogg

Dec. 1, 2017

About Kellogg Company

