2017 Staff Favorites from Social K, Kellogg Company Blog: Global Stories

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, our team has been looking back on some of our favorite stories of the year. As part of an iconic company, we work hard to earn a place in homes around the world. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause program, we are working to create 3 Billion Better Days through our food donations, school feeding programs, projects that support farmer livelihoods and by supporting a culture of volunteerism and corporate responsibility throughout our business and in our communities.
To read the stories of how we're helping create Better Days, our company blog, Social K is the place to turn.
Today's theme for year-end Staff Picks is 2017 Global Stories. Click the links below to read the full stories, and be sure to check back throughout the week, as we'll be sharing more of our year-end favorites!
Amaranth – A Case Study of Eradicating Malnutrition
by: Maria Fernanda Mejia, Senior Vice President, Kellogg Company and President, Kellogg Latin America
Oct. 13, 2017
Serving Breakfast to Children in Need in Italy
by: Sara Faravelli, Manager of Corporate Communications and PR, Kellogg Italy
Oct. 12, 2017
Kellogg Supports 10,000 Women Farmers Around the World
by: Diane Holdorf, Chief Sustainability Officer
Mar. 8, 2017
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands – Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more – that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of crackers and savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.
