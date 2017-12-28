2017 Staff Favorites from Social K, Kellogg Company Blog: Fighting Hunger

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year comes to a close, our team has been looking back on some of our favorite stories of the year. As part of an iconic company, we work hard to earn a place in homes around the world. Through our Breakfasts for Better Days™ global signature cause program, we are working to create 3 Billion Better Days through our food donations, school feeding programs, projects that support farmer livelihoods and by supporting a culture of volunteerism and corporate responsibility throughout our business and in our communities.
To read the stories of how we're helping create Better Days, our company blog, Social K is the place to turn.
Today's theme for year-end Staff Picks is Fighting Hunger. Click the links below to read the full stories, and be sure to check back throughout the week, as we'll be sharing more of our year-end favorites!
Providing Better Days for Children Everywhere
by: Kris Charles, Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs
Nov. 22, 2017
Disaster Relief and Hunger Relief Partnerships: Feeding America and Kellogg
by: Patrick Crawford, Director of Disaster Services, Feeding America
Nov. 27, 2017
Fighting Hunger and Feeding Potential
by: Ben Nyhoff, Corporate Relations and Engagement Associate, United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Regions
Oct. 10, 2017
The Face of Hunger
by: Julie Yurko, President and CEO, Northern Illinois Food Bank
Oct. 12, 2017
If you haven't subscribed to the updates, click here to get alerts direct to your inbox.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to make foods people love. This includes our beloved brands – Kellogg's®, Keebler®, Special K®, Pringles®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Cheez-It®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats® and more – that nourish families so they can flourish and thrive. With 2016 sales of $13 billion and more than 1,600 foods, Kellogg is the world's leading cereal company; second largest producer of crackers and savory snacks; and a leading North American frozen foods company. And we're a company with a heart and soul, committing to help create 3 billion Better Days by 2025 through our Breakfasts for Better Days global purpose platform. To learn more, visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com and follow us on Twitter @KelloggCompany, YouTube and on our Social K corporate blog.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2017-staff-favorites-from-social-k-kellogg-company-blog-fighting-hunger-300574633.html
SOURCE Kellogg Company
A rare black truffle was growing on a rooftop garden, and now everyone wants to find more
Al Marzi shares what he’s learned after 26 years at the company
These faux pas not only make you look like a tourist but may also get you in trouble
The hardest part might be keeping this production under budget
What’s the best remedy for the winter blues? A beach vacation, of course