$2 Billion Castor Oil & Derivatives Market Insights by Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2025

The global castor oil and derivatives market size is expected to reach USD 2 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%.



The market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace owing to increasing demand from end-use industries, especially biodiesel, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical. The growth in the market can be attributed to increasing demand for biodegradable and sustainable products on account of shifting industry trends toward reducing the dependency on petrochemicals.



Mounting preference of end-use manufacturers toward bio-based chemicals can be attributed to the fluctuating prices of petrochemical-based products, which are a result of the demand-supply gap. This shift toward bio-based products has caused distress in the global chemical industry and has fueled the demand for vegetable oils, especially castor oil.



Favorable regulatory support from developed economies of North America and Europe, owing to the resolutions for reducing environmental hazards related to petrochemicals and conventional sources, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.



The product is primarily found in semi-tropical and tropical regions across the globe. India is the largest manufacturer of castor oil and the production is anticipated to rise on account of high availability of seeds in the country. According to the Amisy Group, prominent producers in 2018 were Brazil, China, and India, which account for over 80% of the global castor oil production volume.



Plant cultivation is dependent on the climate and its harvesting requires approximately six months, resulting in an unpredictable supply of raw material. Fluctuating prices of the raw material owing to inconsistency in supply chain and high dependency on climatic conditions are projected to restrain the market growth.



The castor oil and derivatives market demand is anticipated to reach 1,079.9 kilotons by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2025

In terms of revenue, the undecylenic acid product segment is projected to ascend at a revenue-based CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period

In terms of volume, plastics and resins emerged as the largest application segment in 2018, owing to growing preference for biodegradable plastics across the globe

Europe is projected to witness a remarkable revenue-based growth rate of 6.5% in the near future, owing to the increasing consumption of personal care and cosmetic products in the region

Jayant Agro Organics, NK Proteins Limited, and Adani Wilmar Limited are the market leaders owing to their strong product portfolio. Adani Wilmar Limited has a broad product portfolio of castor oil and derivatives and operates in over 50 countries, globally

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Outlook

2.2 Competitive Insights



Chapter 3 Castor Oil & Derivatives Market: Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Renewable Chemicals Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Castor Oil

3.1.2 Sunflower Oil

3.1.3 Palm Oil

3.1.4 Sugarcane

3.2 Comparative Analysis

3.2.1 Castor Oil & Derivatives Substitute Market Demand

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.5 Technology Trends

3.6 Price Trend Analysis

3.7 Production Analysis

3.7.1 Castor Oil Seed Production, by Region, 2014-2017

3.7.1.1 Castor Oil Production, 2015-2018 (Kilotons)

3.7.2 Sunflower Seed Production, by Region, 2014-2017

3.7.3 Palm Oil Fruit Production, by Region, 2014-2017

3.7.4 Sugarcane Production, by Region, 2014-2017

3.8 Trade Analysis

3.8.1 Castor Oil

3.8.1.1 List of Top 25 Castor Oil Importing Countries, 2014-2018

3.8.1.2 List of Top 25 Castor Oil Exporting Countries, 2014-2018

3.8.1.3 Supply-Demand Analysis

3.8.2 Sunflower Oil

3.8.3 Palm Oil

3.8.4 Sugarcane

3.9 Regulatory Framework

3.10 Market Dynamics

3.10.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.10.1.1 Increasing Demand for Biodiesel

3.10.1.2 Growth of Cosmetics and Pharmaceutical Sectors

3.10.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.10.2.1 Fluctuating Castor Oil Prices

3.10.3 Industry Challenges

3.11 Business Environment Analysis

3.11.1 Industry Analysis: Porter's

3.11.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.11.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.11.1.3 Competitive Rivalry

3.11.1.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.11.1.5 Threat of Substitutes

3.11.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.11.2.1 Political

3.11.2.2 Economic

3.11.2.3 Social

3.11.2.4 Technological

3.11.2.5 Environmental

3.11.2.6 Legal



Chapter 4 Castor Oil & Derivatives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (USD Million)

4.2 Market Estimates & Forecasts by product, 2014-2025 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.2.1 Sebacic Acid

4.2.2 12-HSA

4.2.3 Ricinoleic Acid

4.2.4 Hydrogenated Castor Oil (Castor Wax)

4.2.5 Undecylenic Acid

4.2.6 Dehydrated Castor Oil

4.2.7 Others



Chapter 5 Castor Oil & Derivatives Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (Kilotons)

5.2 Market Estimates & Forecasts by application, 2014-2025 (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.2.1 Lubricants

5.2.2 Surface Coatings

5.2.3 Biodiesel

5.2.4 Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals

5.2.5 Plastics & Resins

5.2.6 Others



Chapter 6 Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (Kilotons)

6.2 Market Estimates & Forecasts by Region, 2014-2025 (Kilotons) (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

7.1 Vendor Landscape

7.2 Company Market Share Analysis, 2018

7.3 Corporate Control

7.4 Production Capacity of Key Players

7.5 Competitive Environment

7.6 Company Market Positioning

7.7 Strategy Framework



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Thai Castor Oil Industries Co. Ltd.

8.2 ITOH Oil Chemicals Co. Ltd.

8.3 Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

8.4 Hokoku Corporation

8.5 RPK Agrotech

8.6 Taj Agro Products Limited

8.7 Tongliao Tonghua Castor Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.8 Xingtai Lantian Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.9 N.K. Proteins Pvt Limited

8.10 Adani Wilmar Ltd.

8.11 Kanak Castor Products Pvt. Ltd.

8.12 Liaoyang Huaxing Chemical Co. Ltd.

8.13 Gokul Agri International Ltd.

8.14 Girnar Industries

8.15 BOM Brasil leo de Mamona Ltda



