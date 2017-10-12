1st Food Truck in the Nation Adds Germ Killing VioSafe(TM) Lights

Shining a Light on Food Safety

BOSTON and TROY, N.Y., Oct. 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- What do you do when your award winning food trucks are sidelined after an E.coli outbreak? The Boston-based Chicken & Rice Guys decided to shine a light on food safety – literally – adding antibacterial lights that actually kill germs while illuminating the workspace. Who knew?

Working with an infection control specialist after the April outbreak, company officials reviewed procedures and explored new technologies before their bright yellow food trucks went back on the road. They teamed up with health care solutions company Vital Vio to incorporate the VioSafe™ White Light Disinfection™ LED technology, becoming the first food trucks in the nation to add this innovative layer of protection against surface contamination.

"We promised our fans we would use our experiences these last few months to help lead the whole industry above and beyond traditional food safety practices. We sought out the latest innovations in food safety technology, discovering Vital Vio along the way. Their VioSafe lights will not replace regular food safety procedures, but add an extra layer of protection against surface contamination," said Chicken & Rice Guys CEO and Co-Founder, Ian So.

"Germs can be a pervasive and challenging threat, particularly when food is involved. With the flip of a VioSafe light switch, the Chicken & Rice Guys are clearly demonstrating their commitment to customer and staff safety," said Vital Vio CEO and co-founder Colleen Costello.

They switched out interior overhead lights in the food prep and storage sections of their trucks, for Vital Vio's VioSafe™ T8 Replacement Tube Antibacterial lights, designed to serve as a direct replacement for existing tubes in T8 fluorescent troffers while making use of existing ballast for easy installation.

How VioSafe™Antibacterial Lights work:

Vital Vio's proprietary technology uses a precisely tuned broadband spectrum of visible light, designed to target molecules that are only in germs, not in humans or animals. Unlike ultraviolet (UV) disinfection systems where human exposure is restricted, VioSafe™ technology is safe for continuous human (and household pet) exposure. Research has shown that VioSafe™ White Light Disinfection™ technology continuously reduces bacteria on high touch surfaces in interior environments.

These VioSafe™ lights have primarily been used in health care, athletics and pharmaceuticals settings, and now are in food trucks.

