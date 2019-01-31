$187+ Billion Chocolate Confectionery Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Chocolates and Declining Price of Cocoa Beans

4

The "Chocolate Confectionery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Chocolate Confectionery market accounted for $128.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $187.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Factors such as increasing demand for chocolates and declining price of cocoa beans which is used as raw material in the processing of chocolate items are driving the market growth. However, negative health connotations of chocolate will continue to undermine sales and increases in the price of imported raw materials such as cocoa butter and sugar are hindering the market.

Confectionery is divided into two broad and rather overlapping categories, bakers' confections and sugar confections. In addition, interesting packaging of products, innovative branding tricks and promotional events raising the demand for chocolates amongst consumers due to promotion and selling strategies are increasing the chocolate confectionery.The company also has conducted several marketing events.

Based on Composition, dark chocolate segment is anticipated to show a high growth rate due to growing demand for dark chocolate in emerging countries which will impact the expansion of the chocolate industry and increase in the seasonal sales thus boosting the dark chocolate segment during the estimated period.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing disposable incomes of the people in this region, huge population base and increasing focus on market players.

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Composition

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Chocolate Creams

5.3 Nut Chocolate

5.4 Organic Chocolate

5.5 White Chocolate

5.6 Milk Chocolate

5.7 Dark Chocolate

5.7.1 Semi-sweet Chocolate

5.7.2 Bitter Chocolate

5.7.3 Other Dark Chocolates

5.8 Other Compositions

6 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chocolate lollipops

6.3 Chocolate with Toys

6.4 Molded Bars & Tablets

6.5 Novelties

6.6 Alfajores

6.7 Bagged Selflines/Softlines

6.8 Countlines

6.9 Seasonal Chocolate

6.10 Boxed Assortments

6.10.1 Twist Wrapped Miniatures

6.10.2 Standard Boxed Assortments

6.11 Other Product Types

6.11.1 Chocolate Foam

6.11.2 Liquid Chocolate

6.11.3 Other Product Types

7 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Club Stores

7.3 Confectionery Specialists/Shops

7.4 Convenience Stores

7.5 Discounters/Dollar Stores

7.6 Drug Stores

7.7 Health and Beauty Retailers

7.8 Independent Small Grocers

7.9 Online Retail

7.10 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.11 Other Distribution Channels

8 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing

8.3 Restaurant and Coffeehouse

8.4 Other Applications

9 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies

11 Company Profiling

11.1 Arcor

11.2 Barry Callebaut

11.3 Blommer

11.4 DV Chocolate

11.5 Ferrero Group

11.6 Foley's Candies LP

11.7 Hershey Foods

11.8 Honest Chocolate

11.9 Mars, Inc.

11.10 Mars, Incorporated

11.11 Mondelez International, Inc.

11.12 Nestl

11.13 Ooh La La Confectionery

11.14 Puratos

11.15 The Hershey Company

