$187+ Billion Chocolate Confectionery Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2017-2026: Increasing Demand for Chocolates and Declining Price of Cocoa Beans
4
DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Chocolate Confectionery - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Chocolate Confectionery market accounted for $128.79 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $187.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.
Factors such as increasing demand for chocolates and declining price of cocoa beans which is used as raw material in the processing of chocolate items are driving the market growth. However, negative health connotations of chocolate will continue to undermine sales and increases in the price of imported raw materials such as cocoa butter and sugar are hindering the market.
Confectionery is divided into two broad and rather overlapping categories, bakers' confections and sugar confections. In addition, interesting packaging of products, innovative branding tricks and promotional events raising the demand for chocolates amongst consumers due to promotion and selling strategies are increasing the chocolate confectionery.The company also has conducted several marketing events.
Based on Composition, dark chocolate segment is anticipated to show a high growth rate due to growing demand for dark chocolate in emerging countries which will impact the expansion of the chocolate industry and increase in the seasonal sales thus boosting the dark chocolate segment during the estimated period.
In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high rate due to the increasing disposable incomes of the people in this region, huge population base and increasing focus on market players.
What our report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
- Market share analysis of the top industry players
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 Application Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Composition
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Chocolate Creams
5.3 Nut Chocolate
5.4 Organic Chocolate
5.5 White Chocolate
5.6 Milk Chocolate
5.7 Dark Chocolate
5.7.1 Semi-sweet Chocolate
5.7.2 Bitter Chocolate
5.7.3 Other Dark Chocolates
5.8 Other Compositions
6 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Chocolate lollipops
6.3 Chocolate with Toys
6.4 Molded Bars & Tablets
6.5 Novelties
6.6 Alfajores
6.7 Bagged Selflines/Softlines
6.8 Countlines
6.9 Seasonal Chocolate
6.10 Boxed Assortments
6.10.1 Twist Wrapped Miniatures
6.10.2 Standard Boxed Assortments
6.11 Other Product Types
6.11.1 Chocolate Foam
6.11.2 Liquid Chocolate
6.11.3 Other Product Types
7 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Club Stores
7.3 Confectionery Specialists/Shops
7.4 Convenience Stores
7.5 Discounters/Dollar Stores
7.6 Drug Stores
7.7 Health and Beauty Retailers
7.8 Independent Small Grocers
7.9 Online Retail
7.10 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
7.11 Other Distribution Channels
8 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Manufacturing
8.3 Restaurant and Coffeehouse
8.4 Other Applications
9 Global Chocolate Confectionery Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 Arcor
11.2 Barry Callebaut
11.3 Blommer
11.4 DV Chocolate
11.5 Ferrero Group
11.6 Foley's Candies LP
11.7 Hershey Foods
11.8 Honest Chocolate
11.9 Mars, Inc.
11.10 Mars, Incorporated
11.11 Mondelez International, Inc.
11.12 Nestl
11.13 Ooh La La Confectionery
11.14 Puratos
11.15 The Hershey Company
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q34668/187_billion?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/187-billion-chocolate-confectionery-market---global-outlook--forecasts-2017-2026-increasing-demand-for-chocolates-and-declining-price-of-cocoa-beans-300787543.html
SOURCE Research and Markets