15 Indulgent Vegan Cheat-Day Recipes

For many, the beginning of the new year signals a time to put away the cupcakes and champagne and make an extra effort to eat healthy foods. We fully believe in this #NewYearNewVegan attitude, but there are still those days when you want to satisfy your cravings. This includes indulging in a plate of vegan nachos, gorging on a vegan cheeseburger with fries, or eating vegan pizza without counting the slices. After all, you’re already saving more than 100 animals per year by being vegan, so you don’t need to feel guilty when you indulge once in a while. Below are some of our favorite vegan cheat-day meals.

1. Rainbow Grilled ‘Cheese’ Sandwiches

Not only is it a vegan grilled cheese sammie, it’s also a RAINBOW.

2. Vegan Red-Velvet Chocolate Lava Cake

Watch this video, and wait for it …

3. Layered Blueberry ‘Ricotta’ Pancakes

Breakfast never looked so good.

4. Giant Vegan Burger

This burger is totally absurd and also totally devour-able.

5. Macaroni-and-‘Cheese’ Casserole

You have to admit that it’s the perfect comfort food.

6. Avocado–Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Haven’t you heard? Ice cream is the answer to all of life’s problems.

7. Cinnamon Peach Skillet Rolls with Peach Glaze

When was the last time you ate homemade cinnamon rolls?

8. French Fry Corn Dog

This recipe is a yummy vegan version of a Korean street-food staple.

9. Vegan Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

Thankfully, you can dig into this Philadelphia classic no matter what city you’re in.

10. French Toast Casserole

French toast is the perfect way to start your cheat day.

11. Eggless Meringue with Aquafaba

Aquafaba is a great addition to your vegan baking arsenal. Watch how it miraculously turns into meringue:

12. Quick Vegan Pizza

Pizza is another classic cheat-day dish. This one is super-easy to put together.

13. Loaded Nachos with Cashew Cheese

If it were up to us, we’d eat nachos all day, every day.

14. Vegan Burger with a Jalapeño Popper–Stuffed Fried ‘Chicken’ Patty

Yes, we went there—and we’re not looking back.

15. Peanut Butter–Sriracha Swirl Brownie

Chocolate with a kick of spice is so next level.

Want to eat a salad the following day? Here are some gorgeous salad recipes.

If you’re curious about going vegan, we encourage you to order our FREE vegan starter kit. It’s filled with tips and recipes, and it’s a must-have for every #NewYearNewVegan.

Send Me a Vegan Starter Kit

