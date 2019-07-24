$14.99 Bn Bakery Processing Equipment Markets - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bakery Processing Equipment - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Bakery Processing Equipment is accounted for $7.61 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.99 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

Factors such as rising demand among consumers who became more health conscious and increasing demand among healthy products which consists of low fat, low cholesterol, low sugar, new flavors and introducing technological advancements are fueling the market growth. However, high installation cost and maintenance of each equipment acts as hindrance for the growth of the market. Additionally, rapid increased focus on the processed food safety among consumer has led to the growth of the bakery processing equipment market.

Baking is a method of cooking food that uses prolonged dry heat, normally in an oven, but also in hot ashes, or on hot stones. Bakery equipment is necessary for the processing and handling of bakery products. Demand for bread, from it being the choicest bakery product across the globe, is rising at a sluggish rate in mature markets, as consumers increasingly prefer packaged lunch food and healthy breakfast options.

Based on the product, ovens & proofers segment has significant market share during the forecast period. Ovens & proofers are bakery equipment that is mainly used for the production of bakery products. By geography, Asia Pacific region has emerged as the propelling due to the consumption of food products in the region is also rising steadily, driven by the growing population, increasing income, and rapid urbanization.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Ovens & Proofers

5.3 Mixers

5.4 Bread Systems

5.5 Divider & Rounders

5.6 Sheeter & Moulders

5.7 Pan Greasers

5.8 Bread Slicer

5.9 Depositors

5.10 Specialized Pans and Tools

5.11 Spraying Machines

5.12 Tables and Racks

5.13 Other Products



6 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cakes & Pastries

6.3 Bread

6.4 Cookies & Biscuits

6.5 Pizza Crusts

6.6 Desserts

6.7 Other Applications

6.7.1 Pretzels

6.7.2 Donuts

6.7.3 Croissants



7 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Wholesale Baker

7.3 Retail Baker



8 Global Bakery Processing Equipment Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Gemini Bakery Equipment

10.2 Rheon Automatic Machinery

10.3 Mondelez International

10.4 Nestl SA

10.5 Bhler

10.6 GEA Group AG

10.7 Allied Bakery Equipment

10.8 Erica Record LLC

10.9 John Bean Technologies Corporation

10.10 Markel Food Group

10.11 Global Bakery Solutions

10.12 Baker Perkins

10.13 Bimbo Bakeries

10.14 Anko Food Machine

10.15 Kellogg Company



