14 Vegan Grocery-Delivery Services to Make Life Simple

Vegan eating is gaining so much popularity that the lifestyle has morphed from “popular” into a full-blown revolution. Brands are working to provide new vegan products, while restaurants are offering more and more vegan menu options. We were thrilled to find that there’s also a hearty selection of online grocers ready to deliver your favorite vegan goodies. Take a look at some of our favorites:

Instacart

Instacart delivers groceries from local stores—such as Target, Whole Foods, and others—in just two hours. Search options for vegan, organic, and nondairy foods also help make shopping easy.

Amazon Fresh

Amazon offers thousands of vegan products through Amazon.com/Grocery, AmazonFresh, and Prime Now, including popular brands such as Amy’s Kitchen, Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods, Earth Balance, Primal Strips, and Silk. A “Vegan” store is listed under “Specialty Store” on the AmazonFresh storefront.

FreshDirect

Three deliciously vegan Hodo products were recently added to FreshDirect: Sichuan Mapo Tofu, Five Spice Tofu Nuggets, and Thai Curry Tofu Nuggets. Yum.

Yummy.com

Yummy.com is a series of Los Angeles–based brick-and-mortar stores that deliver groceries the old-fashioned way. Perfect if you’re in a pinch, groceries will arrive at your door in about 30 minutes.

Brandless

We love Brandless because it has a “vegan” search option on its homepage, making shopping a total breeze. It offers fun foods, such as Organic Blue Corn Taco Shells, Sea Salt Quinoa Chips, Organic Poppy Seed Dressing, and so much more. Each item is only $3. Once you shop, you might not stop.

Pangea

In addition to food, Pangea offers clothing and accessories, companion-animal products, and more.

OurHarvest

An online grocer and farmers market in the New York City region, OurHarvest has added a range of new vegan products, including Watermelon Road fruit jerky, Pipcorn, and KiiNOA snacks.

Milk and Eggs

This is another Los Angeles–based store offering many vegan foods. Find vegan products easily under the pull-down menu labeled “Diet.”

Vegan Essentials

An online classic, Vegan Essentials has been delivering vegan goodies since 1998, and it’s one of the original retailers of cruelty-free products.

Jet

Jet offers a “Vegan” food category for those looking for vegan items other than fruits and veggies.

The Vegetarian Site

We love checking out the site’s section for new vegan products.

Your Favorite Store

Stores such as Costco, Walmart, and Safeway have their own delivery services. Your favorite local store most likely offers a delivery service and carries many plant-based staples like tofu, milk, etc.

