$1.4 Bn Vinegar (Balsamic, Red Wine, Cider, White, Rice, Others) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

The global vinegar market reached a value of US$ 1.3 Billion in 2018

It is widely used as a marinade, preservative and flavor balancer in the food industry. Apple, coconut, malt, cane, lemon and fig are some of the most common flavors of vinegar available in the market. In recent years, there has also been an increase in the demand for gluten-free and organic vinegar products among health-conscious consumers.

A significant rise in the demand for ready-to-eat food products has been witnessed owing to factors such as busy schedules, changing dietary patterns and increasing disposable income levels. As vinegar is used to keep these items fresh and nutritious over longer periods, this trend is strengthening the market growth.

Apart from this, since vinegar has antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, it is also utilized in disinfectants, stain removers, antiperspirants, photographic materials, dyes, medicines and hair conditioners. Moreover, wood vinegar is extensively used by farmers for improving seed germination, soil enrichment and root growth stimulation.

Owing to these factors, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 1.4 Billion by 2024, expanding at a rate of 1.1% during 2019-2024.

Balsamic vinegar represents the most popular product type as it is rich in antioxidants and polyphenols that improve immunity and prevent heart diseases.

On the basis of the end use, vinegar is mostly used in the institutional sector.

Based on the distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets hold the dominant market share, representing the largest segment on account of their increasing popularity, especially in the developing nations.

On the geographical front, Europe holds the leading position in the global market, accounting for around half of the total share.

Key Questions Answered in This Report?



How has the vinegar market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global vinegar industry?

What are the various types of vinegar?

What are the price trends of vinegar?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the vinegar industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the vinegar industry?

What is the degree of competition in the vinegar industry?

What are the profit margins in the vinegar industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

How is vinegar manufactured?

What are the various unit operations involved in a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What is the total size of land required for the setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for vinegar?

What are the transportation requirements for vinegar?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the infrastructural costs for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What will be the income from and expenditures for a vinegar manufacturing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Vinegar Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Vinegar Type

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.2 Manufacturing

5.10.3 Marketing

5.10.4 Distribution

5.10.5 Exports

5.10.6 End-Use

5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.12 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



7 Market by Vinegar Type

7.1 Balsamic Vinegar

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Red Wine Vinegar

7.3 Cider Vinegar

7.4 White Vinegar

7.5 Rice Vinegar

7.6 Others



8 Market Breakup by End Use

8.1 Institutional

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Retail



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Convenience Stores

9.3 Speciality Stores

9.4 Online Stores

9.5 Others



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players



11 Vinegar Manufacturing Process

11.1 Product Overview

11.2 Detailed Process Flow

11.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

11.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



12 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

12.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

12.3 Plant Layout

12.4 Plant Machinery

12.5 Machinery Pictures

12.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

12.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

12.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

12.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

12.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

12.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

12.12 Other Capital Investments



13 Loans and Financial Assistance



14 Project Economics

14.1 Capital Cost of the Project

14.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

14.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

14.4 Taxation and Depreciation

14.5 Income Projections

14.6 Expenditure Projections

14.7 Financial Analysis

14.8 Profit Analysis



15 Key Player Profiles

15.1 Acetifici Italiani Modena S.R.L.

15.2 Australian Vinegar

15.3 Bizen Chemical Co. Ltd.

15.4 Fleischmann's Vinegar Company, Inc.

15.5 Kraft Heinz Company

15.6 Mizkan

15.7 Shanxi Shuita Vinegar

15.8 Castelo Alimentos S/A

15.9 Burg Groep B.V.

15.10 Aspall Cyder



