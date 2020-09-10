13th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One Unveils 2020 Program

- NYCWFF Returns to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. October 2 - 11, 2020 -

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One (NYCWFF) returns for its 13th annual edition this Fall, October 2 – 11, 2020. The Festival will look and feel different this year, but the commitment is unchanged – to support the New York City hospitality community and serve as a resource that connects people with world class chefs, restaurants and bars all while continuing the fight to end hunger for No Kid Hungry® and Food Bank For New York City, whose missions are now more crucial than ever. With more than 60 events taking place over nine days, this year's Festival offers a robust lineup of virtual and live programming including Behind the Burger Bash, NYCWFF Goes Virtual presented by Capital One, an Intimate Dinner Series and an Online Wine Auction all for a good cause.

"As a Festival, we understand the power of food and its ability to bring people together," said Lee Brian Schrager, Founder and Director, NYCWFF. "The goal has always been to do it in a way that supports the city's diverse hospitality community and the great work of our charity partners, No Kid Hungry and Food Bank For New York City and that goal is no different this year," he adds. "The 2020 Festival has been designed to safely meet the urgency and the challenges of the moment while continuing the fight to end hunger and delivering the NYCWFF experience our audience has come to love."

Loyal Burger Bash fans and aficionados will once again get their fix with Behind the Burger Bash taking place Friday, October 9 beginning at 7 p.m. EST. The competition will air live on Zoom and feature four previous Burger Bash winners and competitors who will go head-to-head for the coveted Judges Choice Award. A panel of celebrity judges will be on-hand to decide which burger reigns supreme. Viewers will get a behind the scenes look at what it takes to become a Burger Bash champion, and a rare peek at how the judges make that very crucial decision. Tickets include a VIP Burger Bash Box equipped with the competing chefs' recipes, Pat La Freida artisanal burger patties, and Martin's Potato Rolls, and more!

The Festival's virtual programming, NYCWFF Goes Virtual presented by Capital One, offers interactive, cooking and mixology classes bringing consumers into the kitchens and homes of their favorite chefs, bartenders and food personalities, including a plethora of stars from Food Network and Cooking Channel. The classes allow for open dialogue between fans and talent including an interactive Q&A session after each class. Programming includes:

In the Kitchen presented by Food Network ( October 2 – 11) : A digital version of the Festival's annual, signature culinary demonstrations. Each class will be powered by Zoom and guests will join a Food Network or Cooking Channel personality in their home kitchen for a live, interactive demonstration where the host will provide culinary tips and tricks sure to up any attendees culinary skills. Personalities include Giada De Laurentiis , Molly Yeh , Rocco DiSpirito , Jet Tila , Buddy Valastro , Amanda Freitag , Michael Symon , Tyler Florence , Stephanie Izard , Kardea Brown and more!

: A digital version of the Festival's annual, signature culinary demonstrations. Each class will be powered by Zoom and guests will join a Food Network or Cooking Channel personality in their home kitchen for a live, interactive demonstration where the host will provide culinary tips and tricks sure to up any attendees culinary skills. Personalities include , , , , , , , , , and more! Cook from The Book ( October 2 – 11) : A newly launched series will connect attendees with their favorite chef for a hands-on cooking experience with the bonus of receiving the latest cookbook authored by that sessions host. For the series, we will partner with R.J., Julia Booksellers – NYC's largest independent bookstore. Personalities include Jacques Pépin , Yotam Ottolenghi , Marcus Samuelsson , Alex Guarnaschelli , Marc Vetri , Hugh Acheson , Thomas Keller , Geoffrey Zakarian , Maneet Chauhan and more!

: A newly launched series will connect attendees with their favorite chef for a hands-on cooking experience with the bonus of receiving the latest cookbook authored by that sessions host. For the series, we will partner with R.J., Julia Booksellers – NYC's largest independent bookstore. Personalities include , , , , , , , , and more! Beyond Takeout presented by Capital One: Capital One credit and debit cardholders will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets to a unique at-home dining experience. Cardholders will prepare a selection of small dishes curated by a celebrity-chef that are not typically available for takeout, following along with a demonstration via Zoom to make each dish from prep to plating.

Every Capital One cardholder who purchases any of the above NYCWFF Goes Virtual presented by Capital One classes with their Capital One credit or debit card will receive complimentary special access to a virtual cooking class hosted by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern. The class will take place the week of October 13 – 18.

A highly decorated roster of chefs anchors the line-up for this year's Intimate Dinner Series. The series will feature approximately 30 dinners at top restaurants throughout the five boroughs which will allow for locals to support their favorite establishments during the regrowth and reopening phase. Each limited-seating dinner will feature a premium tasting menu highlighting the chefs' signature cuisines paired with a variety of high-end wines and spirit. Celebrated talent and personalities include Daniel Boulud, Dan Kluger, Einat Admony, Marc Forgione, Rocco DiSpirito, Justin Bazdarich, Costas Spiliadis, Stefano Secchi, Laëtitia Rouabah, Matt Abdoo, Shane McBride, Gabriel Kreuther, Josh Capon, Ignacio Mattos, Michael White, Chintan Pandya, Alex Raij, Eder Montero, Alfred Portale and Manish Mehrotra. The safety of our attendees and participants is our number one priority. All venues will be following and practicing CDC, State and City Guidelines.

To round out the Festival, an Online Wine Auction will offer consumers the ultimate wine tasting experience right in the comfort of their own home! The NYCWFF Wine Gems Online Auction Experience will run for two full weeks from September 28 – October 12. The auction will feature 15 unique wine "experiences" from top wineries around the country and buyers will receive an exclusive package equipped with Food Network branded wine glasses, a selection of premium meats and cheeses from Fratelli Beretta, illy coffee and more!

Festival ticket sales open to the general public on September 14 with 100% of the net proceeds supporting its mission to EAT. DRINK. END HUNGER. with No Kid Hungry and Food Bank For New York City. A complete program of events for NYCWFF will be available online at nycwff.org beginning September 12. Stay up to date by following the conversation all year long on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter using @NYCWFF and #NYCWFF.



About the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

The Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is hosted by and benefits the No Kid Hungry® campaign and Food Bank For New York City, with 100% of the Festival's net proceeds helping fight hunger. The Festival has raised more than $13.5 million to date for these hunger-relief organizations. Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the exclusive provider of wine and spirits at the Festival. In September 2019, BizBash named the Festival the #3 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the seventh year in a row. More information on the Festival can be found at nycwff.org .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

About Food Bank for New York City

Since 1983, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers. Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provided more than 80 million free meals last year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put nearly $36 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a limited budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts. To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org . Follow us on Facebook (FoodBank4NYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (@FoodBank4NYC).

About Capital One

At Capital One we're on a mission for our customers – bringing them great products, rewards, service, and access to unique and unforgettable experiences they are passionate about. Capital One is a diversified bank that offers products and services to individuals, small businesses and commercial clients. We use technology, innovation and interaction to provide consumers with products and services to meet their needs. Learn more at capitalone.com/access .

