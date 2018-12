It’s the most wonderful time of the year…cookie season! Here are 12 Holiday Cookies to get you ready and excited for holiday baking!



1. Cherry Cheesecake Cookies



It’s all the flavors of cheesecake in cookie form! These Cherry Cheesecake Cookies are sure to be a hit at your next holiday gathering.

(more…)

The post 12 Holiday Cookies appeared first on My Baking Addiction.