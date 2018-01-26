$1,000 Sandwich Is Stealing The Big Game's Limelight

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DOMA Land + Sea (490 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 (516) 881-7712 www.domalandsea.com), has created a $1,000 pastrami sandwich. The sandwich, dubbed the "King DOMA," is a lavish creation constructed with the most elite ingredients attainable on the market. Executive Chef Oscar Martinez coined the idea with the intention of doing something extraordinary in honor of The Big Game. The sandwich is prepared with more than a dozen carefully curated elements, is served with a glass of Cristal champagne and costs $1,000 each. The preparation, subject to change, includes:
28-Day Dry-Aged Prime Beef Short Ribs
7-Day Glenlivet 25 Single Malt Brine
Indonesian Luwak Coffee Pastrami Rub
"Gold Speck" Argentinian Grilled Rye Whiskey Flatbread
Pan-Roasted Hudson Valley Foie Gras
Italian Alba White Truffles
Gold-Dusted Black Truffle Tater Tots with Saffron-Tomato Aioli
Stoli Elite Wasabi-Infused Roasted Beet and Cabbage Horseradish
Crystal-Infused French Mustard
Microgreen Herb Medley
Garnished with Gold Leaves and Mr. Pickle's Kosher Dills
Served with a Glass of Cristal Champagne
Chef Martinez is available for interview and demonstration.
For reservations or further information, visit www.domalandsea.com. Like the restaurant on Facebook and Instagram at @DomaLandSea.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1000-sandwich-is-stealing-the-big-games-limelight-300588923.html
SOURCE DOMA Land + Sea
Small plates and sharing dishes let you taste your way across the Mediterranean