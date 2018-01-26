$1,000 Sandwich Is Stealing The Big Game's Limelight

CEDARHURST, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DOMA Land + Sea (490 Chestnut Street, Cedarhurst, NY 11516 (516) 881-7712 www.domalandsea.com), has created a $1,000 pastrami sandwich. The sandwich, dubbed the "King DOMA," is a lavish creation constructed with the most elite ingredients attainable on the market. Executive Chef Oscar Martinez coined the idea with the intention of doing something extraordinary in honor of The Big Game. The sandwich is prepared with more than a dozen carefully curated elements, is served with a glass of Cristal champagne and costs $1,000 each. The preparation, subject to change, includes:

28-Day Dry-Aged Prime Beef Short Ribs

7-Day Glenlivet 25 Single Malt Brine

Indonesian Luwak Coffee Pastrami Rub

"Gold Speck" Argentinian Grilled Rye Whiskey Flatbread

Pan-Roasted Hudson Valley Foie Gras

Italian Alba White Truffles

Gold-Dusted Black Truffle Tater Tots with Saffron-Tomato Aioli

Stoli Elite Wasabi-Infused Roasted Beet and Cabbage Horseradish

Crystal-Infused French Mustard

Microgreen Herb Medley

Garnished with Gold Leaves and Mr. Pickle's Kosher Dills

Served with a Glass of Cristal Champagne

Chef Martinez is available for interview and demonstration.

