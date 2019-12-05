10 Key Trends & 4 Mega Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health, 2020

DUBLIN, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "10 Key Trends in Food, Nutrition & Health 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Our internationally-respected trends analysis is the only one that both identifies the biggest growth opportunities in the business of food and health, and spells out:

What strategies companies are following in order to connect to the trends

Which strategies you can use right now, and which are for the future

What are the risks and opportunities

Shifts in consumer beliefs and what they mean

Scientific changes that are driving market changes

Researched and written by people with industry experience, 10 Key Trends will help you make informed decisions about strategy and new product development. It's based on a rigorous evaluation of everything from consumer's needs to changes in nutrition science.



We understand that people need to know where they should best invest their time in product development, and that's why, for every trend, we set out strategies that companies are using now - or could use, and this year, we summarise the opportunities that each trend offers - high, medium or low/none - for each of the major food and beverage categories.



Used by companies from America to Australia, from New Zealand to Japan, from Sweden to Brazil, 10 Key Trends 2020 is the most useful report you will read all year.

Key Topics Covered:



Mega Trend 1: Snackification at the heart of strategy



Mega Trend 2: Naturally Functional



Mega Trend 3: Fragmentation



Mega Trend 4: Sustainability



Key Trend 1: Digestive Wellness



Key Trend 2: Good carbs, bad carbs



Key Trend 3: Plant-based



Key Trend 4: Sugar



Key Trend 5: Protein



Key Trend 6: Fat reborn



Key Trend 7: Meat reimagined



Key Trend 8: Provenance & Authenticity



Key Trend 9: Energy 2.0



Key Trend 10: Mood



