10 Delicious Vegan Restaurants in Buenos Aires You Don’t Want to Miss

Buenos Aires is known for its architecture, street art, and many theatres—not to mention that it’s referred to by many as the “birthplace of tango.” But did you know that among the streets of La Boca, the Plaza de la República, and the Teatro Colón sit numerous vegan-friendly restaurants. It’s true—if you’re a vegan traveling to the Argentinean capital, you’ll find plenty of delicious options. Check out some of our favorites:

NOBLE Y Natural

You can’t visit Argentina and not have an empanada. Check out NOBLE Y Natural for a delicious vegan version.

Dat Wave Tho! #Vegan Empanada de Soja from Noble Y Natural in Buenos Aires. Major YUM. Future Rudy will eat MANY empanadas this trip

A post shared by Rudy Ramos (@vegicano) on Dec 19, 2016 at 2:51pm PST

VITA Vegan Paradise

Vegan eating in Buenos Aires is stress-free, thanks to VITA Vegan Paradise. Try the Seitan Milanesa a la Napolitana—trust us, you won’t be sorry:

#Vegan Eating @VitaParadise in Buenos Aires – #Seitan Milanese A La Neapolitana (Breaded Seitan + Tomato Sauce + Cheeze)

A post shared by Rudy Ramos (@vegicano) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:33pm PST

Buenos Aires Verde

If you’re looking for food that tastes good and is also good for your body—and soul!—look no further than Buenos Aires Verde. The plant-based restaurant offers everything from breakfast, lunch, and dinner to quick bites and even dessert. Its menus include labels that make ordering vegan and/or gluten-free simple and easy.

Te esperamos esta noche para comer rico, sano y consciente… Pasá a cerrar un #BuenLunes! #BsAsVerde #rawfoods #rawvegan #vegan #nutritivo #organic #vegetariano #saludable #healthy #sustentable #glutenfree #libredegluten #sintacc #energy

A post shared by Buenos Aires Verde Restaurant (@buenosairesverde) on Sep 11, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Artemisia Cocina Natural

Brunch is a vacay favorite. Luckily, Artemisia offers organic, vegan brunch options. Gorge on crispy polenta while surrounded by beautiful hanging plants of all shapes and sizes, then wash it down with a delicious cold-pressed juice. If it’s a nice day, ask to be seated by one of the huge windows or out front—the view pairs perfectly with vegan chocolate mousse cake and passion fruit ice cream.

Nueva torta vegana de mousse de chocolate con helado de maracuya @haulani_helados . ✨ ✨ #vegan Artemisia Costa Rica 5893.

A post shared by Artemisia Cocina Natural (@artemisiacocinanatural) on Apr 22, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

BIO Restaurant

A full-service restaurant, take-away, warehouse filled with organic products for sale, catering service, and cooking school—BIO does it all. Choose from “[c]onscientious cuisine” options such as Moustard Tofu, Mediterranean Quinoa with Tomatoes, Arrozzeta, a veggie burger, and Raw Cheesecake. Your problem won’t be finding something on the menu that you can eat—it’ll be choosing just one delicious vegan option.

La PRIMAVERA se manifiesta, nos muestra su mejor cara. Por eso hoy en @bio_soloorganico te regalamos una RECETA ideal para alimentar a las BACTERIAS BENEFICIOSAS que son las guardianas de nuestro sistema inmune. ☀️E͟N͟S͟A͟L͟A͟D͟A͟ ͟P͟R͟I͟M͟A͟V͟E͟R͟A͟L͟ ✔️Hojas verdes ✔️Arvejas Salteadas ✔️Algas wakame hidratadas y cortadas ✔️Arándanos o Frutillas frescas al medio ✔️Zanahoria, nabo y zucchini asados ✔️Almendras fileteadas tostadas ☀️D͟R͟E͟S͟S͟I͟N͟G͟: ✔️1 limón ✔️1 cda aceite de oliva ✔️Pimienta de cayena ✔️1 cda soyu ✔️1 cda sésamo tostado ✔️1 cda miel ✔️1 moneda de jengibre Más recetas en biorestaurant.com.ar #recetasveganas #recetasvegetarianas #organic #organicocertificado #biosoloorganico #bacteriasbeneficiosas

A post shared by Bio Restaurant (@bio_soloorganico) on Oct 6, 2017 at 11:26am PDT

Ohsawa

Dishes at Ohsawa are made with the best possible ingredients. Many of the colorful menu items at this restaurant are loaded with nutritional fruits and veggies—not to mention that the vegan tiramisu looks bomb:

TIRAMISU VEGANO totalmente integral y delicioso ❤️. Vení a probarlo!

A post shared by Ohsawa Restaurante (@ohsawarestaurante) on Sep 5, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

Dashi Sushi

Want to switch it up? Check out Dashi, where you can order clearly marked vegan menu options.

Had a delicious lunch of #Vegan Sushi @DashiSushi in Barrio Chino! (I love when a Menu has its vegan options clearly marked with the Symbol!!!)

A post shared by Rudy Ramos (@vegicano) on Dec 28, 2016 at 11:54am PST

CRUDO

Have a sweet tooth to satisfy? Don’t mind getting your hands dirty? Check out CRUDO, where you can gnaw on delicious desserts and fine-tune your cooking skills. Learn how to make raw vegan ice cream, baked goods, and even vegan cheeses.

Locos por el HELADO. Próximo sábado 25 de noviembre 10.30 horas. Superalimentos Chocolate Super cremoso Nuevos sabores y hasta helados probioticos! ‍ ‍ ‍ Para compartir !. Chequea nuestra web Www.crudococina.com . . . #sinlacteos #slowfermentation #singluten #helados #crudoclases #crudococina #vegan

A post shared by CRUDO Clases De Cocina (@crudoclases) on Oct 26, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

The Travelling Greens

If you’re just looking to stay in and veg out, consider ordering from The Travelling Greens. The delivery company will bring your dinner right to your door and offers a mouthwatering Earth Salad featuring falafel and tahini goddess dressing.

The earth salad with falafels served with Tahini goddess dressing…delish!!!!!

A post shared by thetravellinggreens@gmail.com (@the_travelling_greens) on Sep 9, 2016 at 11:39am PDT

Veganya Deleites Veganos

End your day with delicious dessert at Veganya Deleites Veganos, where everything is 100 percent vegan. Choose from small bites, cakes, vegan cheeses, or a delicious torte:

Tortas VegAnya #veganfoodshare #argentinavegana #vegabakery #veganbaking #buenosairesvegan #deleitesveganos #vegandessert #vegancake #veganya

A post shared by VegAnya Deleites Veganos (@veganyadeleitesveganos) on Dec 1, 2016 at 3:25pm PST

