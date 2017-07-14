Commons on 3rd Thursdays Enlivens Plazas Around SF's Tenderloin & Central Market www.civiccentercommons.org / #commonsthursdays

Public Private Partnership Brings Family-Friendly Inclusive Event Featuring Food, Fun and Festivities to Center of the City: July 20, August 17, September 21 & October 19: 4pm - 8pmExtensive programming provided by Another Planet Entertainment, Asian Art Museum, Noise Pop, Off the Grid, SF Recreation & Parks and People in PlazasOffice of Economic & Workforce Development and Civic Center CBD Coordinate Inaugural Series

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- "The public space should be intentional," opined acclaimed American artist Janet Echelman, known internationally for her outdoor installations. "It should be obvious that you belong." Instilling just such a sense of "intentional belonging" for San Francisco's Tenderloin and Central Market environs is the goal of the Commons on 3rd Thursdays (www.civiccentercommons.org / #commonsthursdays) an ambitious public-private effort spearheaded by the Office of Economic & Workforce Development in partnership with a wide range of nonprofits and cultural groups.

The eponymous series of family-friendly and inclusive "happenings" will take place from 4pm – 8pm on July 20, August 17, September 21 and October 19 with plans already under discussion for a Holiday period series. With free programming provided by People in Plazas, Another Planet Entertainment and Noise Pop, food and over-21 beverages will be for-sale from Off the Grid and a host of activities provided by San Francisco Recreation & Parks. In addition, the Asian Art Museum will offer extended evening hours with the Civic Center Community Benefit District providing event coordination and staffing.

"With the 'Commons on 3rd Thursdays' series of events, San Francisco is working with our community groups and private partners to enliven public spaces within the Civic Center neighborhood," said San Francisco Mayor Edwin M. Lee. "These spaces play a critical role in our civic life and provide areas where San Franciscan families can come together to connect and unite around our shared values. With new housing opportunities attracting more families to this neighborhood, it is important that we foster a unified gathering place at the Civic Center."

The "Commons on 3rd Thursdays" series of events grew out of the Civic Center Commons Initiative: a strategy to significantly improve the day-to-day safety, comfort and experience of the three public spaces between Market Street and City Hall. The goal: transform the area's public spaces into a unique gathering place that works for everyone, every day, especially for families and children who live and work in the Tenderloin and Central Market areas. The initiative is led by the City and County of San Francisco and its community partners to create a unified, inclusive civic commons.

The goal of the overall effort is to increase regular programming in Civic Center Plaza, UN Plaza, and Fulton in between the Asian Art and the Library. Over the coming months, the effort intends to rebrand the whole area as a 'commons' and begin to manage it as a single civic gathering space that is open, accessible and attractive to everyone, especially area residents.

All three of the linked public spaces – UN Plaza, Fulton Street between the Library and the Asian Art Museum and Civic Center Plaza -- will be programmed during the Commons on 3rd Thursdays, including food trucks and bar trucks provided by Off the Grid. Another Planet Entertainment will be booking emerging local artists for the main stage on Fulton Street, kicking off the series with Bay Area powerhouse Sal's Greenhouse. Noise Pop and People in Plazas are programming stages and additional activities at Civic Center and UN Plazas.

"We are very pleased to be involved with the formation of the Commons on 3rd Thursdays," said Mary Conde of Another Planet Entertainment. "It's an excellent opportunity for a meaningful public/private partnership."

Of course, where there is entertainment, there is food. Stepping up to the plate to provide the culinary experience of the Commons on 3rd Thursdays is Off the Grid.

"Off the Grid is thrilled to expand on our footprint around Mid-Market and be a part of this terrific collaboration with the City, Another Planet, Noise Pop and others," said Off the Grid Founder Matt Cohen. "We are honored to play a part in bringing more great food to Civic Center for this Thursday evening experience."

Confirmed Off the Grid vendors for the Commons on 3rd Thursdays, include: Limon Rotisserie (Peruvian), The Boneyard (BBQ), Frozen Kuhsterd (Desserts), Kurotaka Ramen (Japanese Ramen), Gaga's Rollin Diner (Southern), Hula Truck (Asian Fusion), Cochinita (Mayan Cuisine)

"People make public spaces great," said Tracy Everwine, Civic Center CBD Executive Director, the nonprofit providing event coordination. "This giant block party is a great addition to the calendar. We're going to see people from all over meeting up with friends and family here -- on the City's front porch."

"The measure of any great civilization is its cities," said legendary social thinker and activist John Ruskin. "A measure of a city's greatness is to be found in the quality of its public spaces, its parks and squares." With the Commons on 3rd Thursdays, once again San Francisco proves its motto: the City that knows how.

