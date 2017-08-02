Colorado Proud Launches "Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture"

A month-long, interactive connection to local farmers and their experiences

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- After its survey results confirmed that Colorado consumers want to "feel more connected to farmers and their food sources," Colorado Proud launched the well-timed Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture. A lively panel discussion kicked off the program on Aug. 2 at Denver's Union Station., featuring multi-generational, first-generation and women farmers and ranchers. Colorado Proud will continue the public dialog with statewide industry panels in Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, as well as farmers' markets, throughout August, Colorado Proud Month as declared by Governor Hickenlooper.

The month-long program features a mix of in-person, video and online conversations; a statewide tour through agricultural communities; consumer events at farmers' markets and festivals; and educational outreach about the people behind agriculture's impact on Colorado's economy, heritage and environment. The public can experience Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture, from Aug. 2-31, as it moves from Denver to Grand Junction and Colorado Springs, visiting farmers' markets and other community events.

"We are experiencing a swing in the local food movement, from a general focus on food to a zoomed lens on the farmers who grow and produce our food. This cultural shift is captured in our 2017 program, Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture, responding to the deep interest in and curiosity about Colorado farmers and ranchers, their stories and their connections to the food they grow," said Wendy White, Colorado Proud spokesperson. "Their perspective is personal, authentic, direct and expressive -- stimulating ongoing conversation about the impact that local growing and buying have on our state. Their faces also show the diversity in agriculture, from age, gender and race to diversity of products."

Today's participants and panelists included Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture, Don Brown; Colorado Deputy Commissioner of Agriculture, Chris Wiseman; Petrocco Farms farmer, Kate Petrocco; Proctor Produce farmer Brooke Proctor; Rancher Todd Inglee, owner of Ralston Valley Beef, and Sakata Farms multi-generational owner and Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association president, Robert Sakata. They shared information about the future of farming and technology advances for greater accessibility and efficiency; a balance of multi-generational vs. beginning farmers; a more diverse generation of minority and women farmers; consumers' "local appetite" for locally-grown foods; economic impact of agriculture; and their personal experiences. Additional panel discussions are scheduled in Grand Junction on Aug. 10, and Colorado Springs on Aug.16, with local farmers, ranchers and producers from those regions.

The Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture program will cover issues focused on the current agricultural landscape, which makes up nearly half of Colorado's 66 million acres. Colorado Proud is hosting industry panels with local farmers, ranchers and agricultural experts, as well as consumer opportunities that bring these "faces" to communities everywhere, including:

A series of GoPro videos showcasing a "day in the life" of farmers and ranchers, illustrating the farming and growing process, which can be found on Facebook and Colorado Proud's website;

A Colorado Proud booth at community farmers' markets around the state will feature educational information about Colorado agriculture, recipe cards highlighting locally-grown ingredients, profiles of local farmers, and opportunities to interact with representatives of Colorado Proud.

Consumers everywhere can learn more about Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture on the Colorado Proud Facebook page. A complete schedule can be found at www.coloradoproud.org.

About Colorado Proud

The Colorado Proud Program was created by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in 1999, to promote food and agricultural products that are grown, raised or processed in Colorado. One of the goals of Colorado Proud is to make it easier for consumers to identify and purchase Colorado products by labeling them with the Colorado Proud logo. In 1999, Colorado Proud started with 65 companies and now the program has more than 2,400 members, including growers, processors, restaurants, retailers and associations statewide. Faces and Stories of Colorado's Agriculture is supported by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado Proud, Safeway, Denver Union Station, 626 on Rood, The Pinery on the Hill, statewide farmers' markets and other community organizations. Additional media materials can be found in the Colorado Proud newsroom.

