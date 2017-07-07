Clams and Linguine with Manzanilla Sherry

Sun, wine, and seafood. Those have been staples so far in my summer this year. I never used to cook seafood because I was always scared I’d ruin it or overcook it but this year my confidence is a little higher in the kitchen and I’ve been whipping up all sorts of seafood dishes. Seafood during the summer is key because you can create lighter dishes that don’t weigh you down in the heat.

For this recipe I busted out my dutch oven (my favorite kitchen item ever, I highly recommend investing in one) and put together a classic clams and linguine recipe! There’s not a whole lot to this classic dish so make sure you use quality ingredients.I recently purchased a fresh parsley plant which is growing nicely on my windowsill so I was excited to use it.

To start, I sautéed some pancetta then added in onion, loads of garlic, and a little manzanilla sherry to create a flavorful base. I then added in my clams with a squeeze of a fresh lemon. Covered the pot and let it steam until all the clams opened up. Added in the pasta with a few other ingredients and in no time it was ready! Always a plus when the recipe is quick to put together.

When it was time to sit down and enjoy, I had extra sherry left over so I poured myself a chilled glass (or two) and thought it paired with the dish very nicely! Manzanilla is a lighter sherry with a bright straw color. It pairs really well with seafoods but it can also go well with cheese and charcuterie if you are doing wine night at home! The brand of manzanilla you see in the photos here comes from a family owned winery called Bodegas Hidalgo la Gitana. It’s dry, light, and crisp. I would definitely recommend chilling it before serving.

What’s your favorite seafood dish and what do you pair it with?

xo Jus