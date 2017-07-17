Cinnamon Roll Blondies combine everything you love about cinnamon rolls with chewy blondies to create a two in one dessert that’s sure to become one of your new faves!

Today I want to chat about dining out at fancy-schmancy restaurants. Ya see, Eric and I don’t really venture into the high-end dining scene much anymore.

Mainly because he knows the way to my heart is a chicken salad from Chipotle with extra guac, or a burger bowl from Five Guys with double bacon. I’m pretty simple to please, ya’ll.

However, this past weekend, we got dressed up and went to one of our favorite spots in the Cleveland area. The restaurant is perched on a cliff that overlooks Lake Erie, so it offers one of the best views in the city.

Plus, it has one of Eric’s favorite menu items in all of Cleveland – Braised Beef Short Rib Pierogies. And yes, they are every bit as delicious as they sound.

