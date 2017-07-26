Church’s Chicken to Participate in Chief Learning Officer Exchange

Director of National Field Training to Present on Leadership Development

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken® Director of National Field Training, Felicia White, will present at the Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Exchange, a seminar for CLOs and other heads of learning. The one-day event, which will be held July 27 in Atlanta, GA, will include a series of sessions designed to exchange ideas around optimizing business performance. White’s session, “Do Your Frontline Leaders Have What It Takes?” will be an afternoon roundtable discussion.

White’s presentation will focus on preparing managers for their first leadership role. Attendees can share best practices and challenges they’ve encountered as managers transition into their roles. White will offer tips and skills to build effective frontline leaders, with tools that measure leadership behaviors that drive success.

“Church’s is not just passionate about serving the best chicken in the world to those who are passionate about eating great chicken,” said White. “It also believes strongly in stepping up to support Church’s team members by providing them with tools they need to succeed. That includes training for employees at all levels, particularly as we bring people up into management. This is a great opportunity to share best practices about that training with other learning leaders.”

As Director of National Field Training for domestic operations, White manages the national field team responsible for corporate training programs for approximately 1,300 Church’s restaurants. Her duties include oversight of the company’s e-learning program and development of training materials.

“Church’s needs passionate, effective, and successful leaders to represent us in our continued journey to becoming the global franchisor of choice,” stated Brendan Berg, Vice President Operations Services. “We have to give people the support they need to succeed, and Felicia’s presentation is a great example of how we approach that. We’re proud to have her represent us at the CLO Exchange.”

