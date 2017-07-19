Church’s Chicken Opens Third Eagle Pass, Texas Location

5th restaurant for franchisee and second opening this year

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken®, the global quick service restaurant chain satisfying chicken passionates worldwide, has announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Eagle Pass, Texas. The restaurant under long-time franchisee, Cleo Bustamante Enterprises, Inc., marks their third location in the area, and fifth overall. Church’s® is world-renowned for their freshly-prepared original and spicy chicken and fresh-baked honey-butter biscuits made from scratch daily.

2017 has seen accelerated growth from Cleo Bustamante Enterprises, Inc. whose second Eagle Pass restaurant opened in mid-January. This new, bigger location – 2200 square-feet – features Church’s Chicken’s STAR Image Design, which includes new interior seating options, new exterior design and color palettes, and contemporary lighting inside and out.

“I am thrilled to continue serving Texans with my third Eagle Pass restaurant,” said Cleo Bustamante, President of Cleo Bustamante Enterprises, Inc. “Since becoming a franchisee in the early 2000’s, Church’s has steadily provided unmatched support, and the taste my market loves.”

“Cleo Bustamante Enterprises brings a wealth of experience to Church’s Chicken which fits perfectly with our domestic expansion strategy,” said Peter Servold, Executive Vice President of US operations at Church’s Chicken. “As we continue our goal to become the global franchisor of choice, passionate franchisees like Cleo are essential to our brand’s vision.”

About Church's Chicken®

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church’s Chicken® is one of the largest quick service restaurant chicken chains in the world. Church’s® specializes in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church’s® (along with its sister brand Texas Chicken® outside the Americas) has more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and international territories and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church’s® on Facebook at www.facebook.com/churchschicken and Twitter at www.twitter.com/churchschicken.

