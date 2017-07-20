Church’s Chicken Hires David Knies as VP of Franchise Development

Seasoned QSR Veteran to Head Brand’s Franchise Development, Real Estate and Construction

David Knies

Atlanta, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Church’s Chicken®, the 65-year old franchise offering hand-battered chicken around the globe, has furthered its renewed commitment toward igniting growth with the brand’s latest hire, Vice President of Franchise Development, David Knies. To facilitate its rapid expansion throughout the nation, Knies’ role was created to support the Executive Vice President of U.S. Operations, Peter Servold in his newly expanded role, announced earlier this month.

“To successfully launch this new, dedicated team for domestic development, our company knew the ideal candidate would require expert vision, and a proven history of generating results,” said Servold. “David’s years of quick-service restaurant experience in finance, franchise development, and operations make him uniquely suited to lead our latest departments.”

As Vice President of Franchise Development, Knies will oversee three newly created director roles – Director of New Business, Director of Real Estate, and the recently appointed Director of Construction, Wayne Stubbs. Together, these chicken passionates will be working to provide seamless service to both franchisees and the brand’s internal customers.

“This year, Church’s Chicken signed its largest franchise development deal ever, and the momentum has grown to the point where this team’s formation became the natural next step,” said Knies. “This brand’s future is undeniably bright, and I am thrilled to be a part of its continued legacy.”

David Knies is an alumnus of the University of Tennessee where he earned his Bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Accounting and Finance. In addition, he taught Accounting Principles while completing his graduate coursework.

