Chloe Wine Collection Celebrates New Luxurious, Single-Vineyard Merlot

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Chloe Wine Collection is expanding its portfolio of premium wines with the introduction of a single-vineyard Merlot, crafted using grapes grown exclusively in the San Lucas Estate Vineyard in Monterey County. This new varietal is a highly anticipated addition to the collection, and the first within the brand portfolio to receive this designation.

The San Lucas Estate Vineyard is part of the San Lucas AVA located in in southern Monterey County, home to one of the largest diurnal temperature variations in California (temperature difference between day and night), and is renowned for producing exceptional and complex Bordeaux varietals. Warm sunny days allow for grape skins and seed tannins to fully develop, while cool nights and foggy mornings help to maintain natural acidity and promote a long ripening season. The shaley loam soil of the vineyard provides excellent drainage, allowing the winemakers to fully regulate the water, resulting in small concentrated berries that deliver intense aromas and robust flavors.

Barrel aged for 12 months in 50% new French and American oak, this elegant wine exudes flavors of fresh-picked blackberries, black cherry and plum along with delicate notes of vanilla, mocha and spice. A full-bodied wine, Chloe Merlot is exceptionally well-balanced with luxurious intensity and a silky finish that lingers on the tongue. Soft tannins and smooth acidity along with abundant fruit flavors provide a plush, velvety mouthfeel. With a rich burgundy color palette, this luscious wine is the ideal addition to a sophisticated dining experience and pairs perfectly with rosemary and oregano pork chops or apricot-mustard glazed chicken.

"Chloe wines are crafted with exceptional fruit sourced from prized vineyards, and we are thrilled to introduce the first single vineyard varietal within the collection," said Winemaker Georgetta Dane. "Chloe Merlot is a complex, sensuous wine with delicious flavors, ideal for celebrating memorable occasions."

"The addition of the new Merlot to the portfolio demonstrates the success of the Chloe Wine Collection and its commitment to excellence," said Chloe Marketing Director Kimberly Fabbri. "We are thrilled with our ability to offer our another premium varietal, especially one which adds a new AVA to the collection."

Under the direction of Winemaker Georgetta Dane, the San Lucas Estate Vineyard Merlot is a perfect addition to the following varietals from the Chloe Wine Collection:

Prosecco DOC

Valdadige DOC Pinot Grigio

Sonoma County Chardonnay

Central Coast Rosé

Monterey County Pinot Noir

California North Coast blend, Red No. 249

Developed by acclaimed Winemaker Georgetta Dane, the Chloe Wine Collection is a portfolio of super-premium wines offering an elegant and alluring wine experience. The portfolio includes Prosecco DOC, Valdadige DOC Pinot Grigio, Sonoma County Chardonnay, Central Coast Rosé, Monterey County Pinot Noir and California North Coast blend, Red No. 249. Named after the ancient word meaning "blooming," Chloe wines are radiant and burgeoning with beautiful aromas and luxurious flavors. Chloe wines offer the structure and depth of exceptional fruit sourced from some of the world's preeminent growing regions, to create elegant wines with sophisticated intensity. Made for wine enthusiasts who appreciate all things extraordinary and timeless, the Chloe Wine Collection is a portfolio of exceptional wines at an accessible price, in a striking and memorable package. Visit www.chloewinecollection.com for more information and a store locator.

