Checkers & Rally’s Celebrates ‘#1 Most Craveable’ Ranking on National Fry Day

Top Industry Publication Names Rapidly Growing QSR Brand’s Famous Seasoned Fries as Nation’s Best

Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Checkers & Rally’s, the iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant franchise known for its “Crazy Good Food,” is celebrating National Fry Day on July 13th as it continues to prove that its Famous Seasoned Fries are one of the nation’s favorite foods. While fries have often been relegated to the status of side item, the competition to be master of the delicious, crispy potato offering has never been tougher. But Restaurant Business recognizes that the brand continues to stand apart from the rest, naming Checkers & Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries in the #1 spot on its recent list of “The 10 Most Craveable Chain Fries.”

In order to come up with the rankings, Restaurant Business used data provided to the publication by Technomic, a research firm that focuses on food and related products and services. Technomic surveyed customers who have recently tasted fries at leading chains across the country, compiling data on which ones stood out as the most deliciously craveable. Checkers & Rally’s led the pack ahead of big-name competitors like Five Guys Burgers and Fries and In-N-Out Burger.

To say thank you to the loyal fans who helped secure the top ranking on The Most Craveable Fries list, Checkers & Rally’s gave back in a memorable way in June by offering its Famous Seasoned Fries nationwide for just $1. The affordable offering allowed both new and loyal fans to try the unforgettable taste without breaking the bank.

“This latest top ranking by Restaurant Business proves once again that our Famous Seasoned Fries are second to none,” said Terri Snyder, Checkers & Rally’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Checkers & Rally’s has pushed the boundaries of fast-food innovation over the years, introducing unique flavor profiles that have quickly become guest favorites. But our seasoned fries have set us apart from day one. Our distinctive, signature taste is a perfect example of the big, bold flavor that Checkers & Rally’s has always stood for.”

The seasoned fries at Checkers & Rally’s have been a fan-favorite since the brand’s founding more than 30 years ago, and have become a staple item on the menu board inspiring a loyal—and vocal—following across the country, including some well-known celebrities. Because of a consistently growing demand, the crispy and famously seasoned fries are even offered for purchase in hundreds of retail grocery and convenience stores across the country, so fans can enjoy the craveable fries at home.

Offering big flavor at an affordable price is nothing new for Checkers & Rally’s. Years ago, the brand committed to targeting the millennial generation, now the fastest growing customer segment in America. After conducting diligent research, the brand launched two campaigns to highlight the combination of luxury and value including “Big League Flavor for a Minor League Price” and “High Fashion Flavor at a Thrift Store Price.” The $1 fry offering was another exciting opportunity to offer delicious flavor to the brand’s biggest customer base at an aggressively competitive price.

It didn’t take long for Checkers & Rally’s to see the love coming from its Famous Seasoned Fries’ biggest fans. During the $1 fry offering, the brand sold approximately 6.5 million pounds of fries system wide, a 40 percent increase from a normal sales period. Checkers & Rally’s partnered with World Champion Eater Takeru Kobyashi, who ate five large $1 fries in one minute. Video of the feat has already been viewed more than three million times on social media. The brand also partnered with additional influencers during the $1 fry campaign including Andy Milonakis, Young Poppy, and Desean Jackson, resulting in over 25 million additional views on Facebook.

“Fast-Foodies Know The Deal behind our fries, and this was the perfect way for us to say thank you to them, while also giving a new generation of fans a chance to see for themselves what’s made Checkers & Rally’s so successful over the last 30 years,” said Snyder. “We are thrilled to have the Most Craveable Fries in America, not just on National Fry Day, but all year long.”

About Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc.

Based in Tampa, Fla., Checkers & Rally’s Restaurants, Inc., an iconic and innovative drive-thru restaurant chain known for its “Crazy Good Food,” exceptional value, and people-first attitude, operates and franchises both Checkers® and Rally’s® restaurants. With nearly 840 restaurants and room to grow, Checkers & Rally’s is a proven brand with flexible building formats that is aggressively expanding across the country. Checkers & Rally’s is dedicated to being a place where franchisees and employees who work hard can create opportunity for themselves, their families, and their communities. In recent years, the brand has been awarded several of the industry’s most prestigious awards including: Top Food and Beverage Franchise by Franchise Business Review, Top 500 by Entrepreneur Magazine, Top 10 Best Franchise Deals, “Best Drive-Thru in America” by QSR Magazine, the “Hot! Again” award from Nation’s Restaurant News, and “#1 Most Craveable Fries” by Restaurant Business. For more information about franchise opportunities with Checkers & Rally’s, please visit www.checkersfranchising.com.

