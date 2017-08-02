Center For Dairy Excellence Foundation Hosts Fundraising Gala

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation will host the Divine Dairy Affair, a farm-to-fork gala, on September 20 at Harvest View Barn in Elizabethtown, Pa. The Divine Dairy Affair, supporting youth dairy education in Pennsylvania, will be a one-night celebration of Pennsylvania art, agriculture and local food.

The evening's full-course menu will be created and prepared by JDK Catering and feature PA Preferred foods® such as carved ham, chicken, beef, lamb, potatoes and fresh vegetables. Milk and teas will be donated by Turkey Hill Dairy, and libations will be provided by the Vineyard at Hershey. Additionally, Karn's Quality Foods will provide fresh-made desserts for guests to enjoy.

Throughout the night, guests can watch as Thomas Herr, a 17-year-old dairy farmer from Oxford, creates an oil chalk rendering of a rural farm scene while also enjoying entertainment from local musician, Jonathan Frazier. The Pennsylvania Cheese Guild and Hershey's Chocolate will also feature samples of local award-winning cheeses and chocolates. A silent auction held throughout the night will feature pieces from Pennsylvanian artists as well as wine, cheese and chocolate.

As a highlight of the night, guests will have the opportunity to meet and talk to local farmers and growers during fireside chats held throughout the evening.

A unique VIP Dairy Pairing, hosted by Lassa Skinner, cheesemonger and co-founder and owner of Culture: the word on cheese, and Jim St. John, senior fellow with The Hershey Company, will be held from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m. prior to the main event. Skinner and St. John will lead participants in understanding how to properly pair cheese, chocolate and libations during events and celebrations. Specialty cheeses from Calkins Creamery and The Farm at Doe Run as well as Hershey's fine chocolates will be paired with The Vineyard at Hershey's fine wine, beer and cider.

Tickets for this rustic, country-themed event are $100 per person or four tickets for $375, with the VIP Dairy Pairing tickets an additional $50 per person. Each ticket includes one complimentary drink, a guest bag with items worth over $200, a full-course meal and full admission to the various experiences throughout the evening.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased at www.centerfordairyexcellence.org/divinedairyaffair. Proceeds from the event support the Center Foundation's educational programs, scholarships and internship programs. Doors open at 5 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and 6 p.m. for general ticket holders.

The Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation works to develop and support programs which educate, cultivate and inspire the next generation of Pennsylvania's dairy industry. By investing in innovative, educational programs within youth development, consumer awareness, continuing education, and leadership development, the Center Foundation encourages youth to pursue careers within the agriculture industry while also ensuring that there is an educated consumer base of those not involved in production agriculture. All proceeds from the Divine Dairy Affair will directly support these initiatives.

Established in 2010, the Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax deductible organization that is Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) approved. The foundation was created to develop and support programs for both the Center for Dairy Excellence and other Pennsylvania dairy organizations which educate, cultivate, and inspire a thriving and sustainable Pennsylvania dairy industry. Learn more about the foundation at centerfordairyexcellence.org. Purchase tickets for the event at centerfordairyexcellence.org/divinedairyaffair.

Contact: Mary Foote, 717-346-0849 or

mfoote@centerfordairyexcellence.org

Lisa Perrin Dubravec, 717-817-5650 or

lisa@moxiemediaandmarketing.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/center-for-dairy-excellence-foundation-hosts-fundraising-gala-300498743.html

SOURCE Center for Dairy Excellence Foundation of Pennsylvania