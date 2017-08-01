Have you caught the adult coloring book craze? I sure have! It’s truly a relaxing activity. It’s fun to know there is a National Coloring Book Day (August 2) to give us another reason to indulge in this creative passion! Thanks to our friends at Santa Margherita, we have an awesome summer and wine-inspired coloring […]
The post Celebrate National Coloring Book Day with Wine Coloring Pages! appeared first on Rural Mom.
The dangerous phthalates recently found in mac and cheese may also be hiding in fast food
This is the ultimate bucket list of U.S. road trips for any type of adventurer
These brownies will help you steal someone else’s husband, apparently
The festival is organized by two of the Windy City's top chefs