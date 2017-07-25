Castor & Pollux Continues Launch of New 'Purposeful Pet Food' This Week As New Recipes Hit Store Shelves

ORGANIX Becomes USDA Organic Certified, New PRISTINE Introduced with Responsibly Sourced Ingredients

LAS VEGAS, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- This week from SuperZoo, the pet industry's biggest annual West Coast trade show, Castor & Pollux continues the roll out of its most comprehensive portfolio of Purposeful Pet Food, including elevating its ORGANIX recipes to be the only complete line of USDA Organic pet food, and introducing PRISTINE, the only complete line of pet food made with responsibly sourced ingredients. New recipes are available in stores starting this summer.

"Just as pet parents put a lot of care and effort into what they eat, many also care deeply about how they feed their pets – not just the quality of ingredients, but how those ingredients are sourced or cared for before they make it to their pet's bowl," said Lindsey Fash, brand director for Castor & Pollux. "We care about your pet's food's food and that's why Castor & Pollux is introducing purposeful pet food in 2017 – to provide the most nutritious recipes for pet's health made with the best organic and responsibly sourced ingredients."

Fash noted that Castor & Pollux carefully selects the best organic and responsibly sourced ingredients for its ORGANIX and PRISTINE recipes, and until now these comprehensive options weren't available for pets.

"As a leader in organic and natural pet food, we've led the development of an organic and responsibly sourced ingredient supply chain for pets – ingredients that weren't available in a quality, ample and consistent supply until now," said Fash.

Starting this summer, America's #1 organic pet food brand, ORGANIX, will have a new look and improved recipes including USDA Organic certification across all recipes. This means ORGANIX is the only complete line of food for dogs and cats made with 95 percent or more certified organic ingredients.

Highlights of the new ORGANIX recipes include:

Only the good stuff, none of the bad stuff: As always, ORGANIX contains no chemical pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, artificial preservatives, flavors or colors, antibiotics and added growth hormones. Plus, organic is always non-GMO.

A broader menu of organic recipes: ORGANIX kibble recipes for dogs and cats include grain-free or with-grain options; life-stage options for puppies and senior dogs; and options like small breed recipes and a healthy weight recipe. And, we're introducing a new lineup of wet recipes in trays specifically for small breed dogs, ORGANIX Tiny Feasts.

Nutrient-rich superfood blends: All ORGANIX recipes now feature superfood blends from ingredients like organic coconut oil, organic blueberries, organic cranberries and organic flaxseed.

And, the new PRISTINE lineup offers a full line of recipes for both dogs and cats, made with ingredients that are responsibly raised, caught or grown to make better food for pet's health.

Highlights of the new PRISTINE recipes include:

The #1 ingredient in PRISTINE meat and poultry recipes comes from animals that are responsibly raised with access to fresh air, natural light and space to roam like free-range chicken and turkey and grass-fed lamb and beef.

PRISTINE seafood recipes use responsibly caught fish, like wild-caught salmon, tuna and whitefish. Several seafood recipes are MSC certified for using sustainable fish.

Fruits and vegetables are responsibly grown without synthetic fertilizers or chemical pesticides, on farms that care for the earth.

And, recipes are made with no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors. All recipes are grain-free and have no corn, soy, wheat or gluten ingredients. Cooked with love in a USA kitchen.

PRISTINE kibble recipes for dogs feature responsibly sourced protein variety, like wild-caught salmon, grass-fed beef or lamb, and free-range chicken. Kibble recipes are both grain-free and potato-free. Three grain-free hearty stew recipes from PRISTINE are made with responsibly sourced proteins and produce.

Plus, PRISTINE recipes in alternate formats are available for dogs, such as kibble + freeze-dried raw bites in either free-range chicken or grass-fed beef. PRISTINE freeze-dried raw meal/mixers offer complete & balanced nutrition from freeze-dried raw and can be served on its own as a meal or topped on kibble as a mixer.

For cats, both dry and wet options are available from PRISTINE – potato-free kibble recipes in wild-caught salmon, free-range chicken & turkey or wild-caught tuna & whitefish, as well as wet options to provide much-needed moisture to a cat's diet: four pate recipes in cans and four morsels in gravy recipes in pouches.

New & improved ORGANIX recipes and the new PRISTINE recipes will be available starting this summer at Petsmart, Petco, natural grocery stores like Whole Foods Market. ORGANIX will be available online as well. Store locator: http://castorpolluxpet.com/store-locator

For pet parents currently feeding Castor & Pollux ORGANIX recipes, visit our transition guide at www.purposefulpetfood.com.

About Castor & Pollux Founded in 2000, Castor & Pollux is a leader in organic and natural pet food. ORGANIX was the first certified organic dog and cat food to meet all of the requirements established by the USDA's National Organic Program. Other brands include Natural Ultramix natural dog food and Good Buddy dog cookies and treats. In April 2012, Castor & Pollux was acquired by Merrick Pet Care, Inc., based in Amarillo, Texas. Our brands are available at PetSmart, Petco, natural grocery, and online via select retailers. For more information, visit www.purposefulpetfood.com.

