Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice to Open Wenatchee, Washington Store August 12

PORTLAND, Ore., July 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice, a warehouse-format store that has catered to the foodservice industry for more than 60 years, will open a new store in Wenatchee, WA on August 12. Located at 200 Ferry Street, the Wenatchee store will be Cash&Carry's 24th in Washington and 61st in the Western United States.

Offering a wide range of products designed to meet the needs of local foodservice businesses, the new location will provide a one-stop shopping location for product and supply necessities.

The 23,000 square-foot store, like all Cash&Carry locations, will carry more than 8,000 products including fresh produce, fresh meats, cheeses, dairy and deli products, frozen foods, grocery products, baking ingredients, beverages, bread and tortillas, janitorial supplies, catering supplies, tableware and barware. Though Cash&Carry stores cater primarily to the foodservice industry, they offer an easy, affordable option for non-profit organizations, schools, church groups, caterers and other individuals looking to purchase larger product quantities at lower prices.

"Our stores provide foodservice operators the right products at the right price," says John Mathews, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Cash&Carry. "We offer an assortment that includes major national brands, as well as high-quality private label products. We buy in volume at the best possible prices and we pass those savings along to our customers. We are excited about opening our new store in Wenatchee to serve new and existing customers in the area."

About Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice

Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice is a warehouse-format store catering to the foodservice industry based in Portland, Oregon. For over 60 years, the Company has offered a wide-range of larger quantity products in a convenient one-stop shop. As of July 1, 2017, the Company operated 61 warehouse stores in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and California. Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice is the foodservice division of Smart & Final Stores, LLC (NYSE: SFS), headquartered in Commerce (near Los Angeles), California. For more information, please visit the Cash&Carry Smart Foodservice website at www.smartfoodservice.com.

