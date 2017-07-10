Cascade Organic Farms Expecting High Quality New Crop of Organic Pinto Beans and Organic Black Beans in 2017

Organic Dry Bean Crop at Cascade Organic Farms Projected to Exceed 40,000,000 lbs. of Production

ROYAL CITY, Wash., July 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cascade Organic Flour, LLC. (dba Cascade Organic Farms) new 2017 crop of organic pinto beans and organic black beans is progressing very well and harvest should begin in September (of 2017). A recent survey by Cascade Organic Farms of its various irrigated fields of organic pinto beans and organic black beans showed exceptional growth and yields.

Cascade Organic Farms is a family-owned and vertically integrated producer of organic flour, organic wheat, organic dry beans (pinto beans, black beans, etc.), organic corn (sweet corn, dry corn, etc.) and other organic crops in Washington State.

Cascade Organic Farms has several thousand acres of certified organic irrigated farmland near the east slopes of the Cascade Mountains, and we grow our wholesome organic dry beans and other organic crops (wheat, corn, etc.) with Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. Our modern irrigation system(s) delivers the most efficient amount of water which ensures consistent production and yields of high quality organic dry beans (and other organic crops) on our farms.

For the 2017 growing session, Cascade Organic Farms is estimating the following new organic dry bean crop volumes available beginning in September from our organic farm(s):

Additionally, Cascade Organic Farms can have the above mentioned organic dry beans cleaned and packaged in 50 lb. bags or 2,000 lb. totes or super sacks, and shipped domestically or internationally.

Cascade Organic Farms will be attending the upcoming July 22-25, 2017 U.S. Dry Bean Convention in Texas to discuss its new 2017 crop of organic pinto beans and organic black beans.

For more information, please contact Justin Brown at 167254@email4pr.com or 509-855-7450, or visit our website at www.cascadeorganicfarms.com.

