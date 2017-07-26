Capriotti’s Strengthens Franchise Training and Operations Team Nationwide

Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Adds Four New Hires to Support Brand Growth

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, has added four new hires that will serve as a foundation for the growing chain’s operations of franchised restaurants.

Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

The company is rolling out an updated consultative training program, where franchise business coaches will use new systems to help understand the success and opportunities for franchisees, including a new scorecard, hands-on evaluations and quarterly business reviews and planning.

New additions to the Capriotti’s team include:

Shawna Decker

Shawna Decker has been appointed to Director of Training. She comes with more than 20 years of professional management experience, including her most recent position as a program manager for global management consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton. Prior, she was a program manager for Northrop Gruman, worked in management for several IT companies and also managed a retail fashion franchise store.

Glynn Chambers

Glynn Chambers will take the role of East Coast Franchise Business Coach. For the past six years, she has worked in various management roles for Five Guys, including Director of Operations overseeing 25 corporate units. Previously, she held operations positions with Burger King Corporation and was a franchisee with Quiznos.

Robert Hutchinson

Robert Hutchinson was appointed as a West Coast Franchise Business Coach. He spent the past six years with A&W Restaurants, overseeing a seven-state territory of 108 franchise locations. Prior to that, he spent time in operations and marketing for Burger King, Donato’s Pizzeria and Wendy’s.

Jim Lolley

Jim Lolley has been appointed to Construction Project Manager. He has over 14 years of experience in construction and construction management. Most recently, Lolley worked with AirVidTech as a pilot aerial videographer, photographer and surveyor. He also spent nine years as an Alaska State Trooper and five years in the United States Marine Corps.

“As we are ramping up growth across the country, it’s critical that we continue to lay the groundwork to set our franchisees up for success,” said David Bloom, Chief Development Officer. “Our goal with this revamped program is to increase sales and decrease operation costs by coaching our franchisees on how to effectively operate a Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop.”

Capriotti’s has more than 100 fast-casual restaurant locations across the country, with a strong presence on the East Coast and West Coast.

Capriotti’s will open 15 new shops in 2017 and will grow the brand to 500 locations by 2025 through franchising. For more information, visit http://www.capriottis.com.

About Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop is an award-winning fast-casual sandwich franchise that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all natural turkeys in-house every day in a welcoming atmosphere. The Bobbie®, Capriotti’s signature sub, was voted “The Greatest Sandwich in America” by thousands of readers across the country and reported by AOL.com. Capriotti’s currently has 100 locations in 18 states, and plans to expand to 500 locations nationwide by 2025. For more information on the Capriotti’s franchise opportunity visit ownacapriottis.com. Like Capriotti’s on Facebook, follow on Twitter or Instagram.

Contact:

Sara Faiwell

Fishman Public Relations

847-945-1300

sfaiwell@fishmanpr.com