Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop Brings on IFA Chairwoman as Investor, Board Member

Shelly Sun Joins Fast-Casual Sandwich Chain Leadership Team

Las Vegas, NV (RestaurantNews.com) Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted sandwiches, has brought on a team of high profile investors, led by franchising veteran Shelly Sun.

Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of fan-favorite subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

Sun comes to Capriotti’s with an extensive background in franchising. In 2002 she founded BrightStar Care, a nearly $350 million, 300-unit premium healthcare staffing company providing the full continuum of care. Along with running BrightStar Care for the past 15 years, Sun was recently named Chairwoman of the International Franchise Association (IFA) Board of Directors (2017-2018). Sun is also a Certified Franchise Executive and was selected by the IFA as the 2009 Entrepreneur of the Year. Sun also authored her own book, Grow Smart, Risk Less – A Low-Capital Path to Multiplying Your Business through Franchising, in which she discusses her journey as an emerging franchisor through growth, lessons learned and game-changing ideas.

“I was first drawn to Capriotti’s by their high-quality ingredients, unique flavor profiles and immense growth potential,” said Sun. “After meeting Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s, I was completely sold on the brand. Ashley demonstrates the leadership and resiliency necessary for success as a franchisor, and made me confident in my decision to invest in the brand.”

Capriotti’s has over 100 fast-casual locations across the country and will open 15 new shops in 2017, with the goal of expanding the brand to 500 locations by 2025.

“We’re thrilled to have Sun as an addition to the Capriotti’s team, as her experience is invaluable and comes at a pivotal time for the brand,” said David Bloom, Capriotti’s Chief Development Officer. “For years, Capriotti’s has been perfecting our model and products, and now, with the help of Sun and our other investors, we are ready to expand the reach of our brand with a strategic growth strategy.”

