California Poultry Federation welcomes USDA's 'Food Safety Discovery Zone' to the California State Fair

USDA Food Safety Discovery Zone Promotes Food Safety at the California State Fair

MODESTO, Calif., July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The California Poultry Federation (CPF) welcomes the USDA Food Safety Discovery Zone (FSDZ) to the California State Fair in Sacramento, CA, July 14-30. The FSDZ is a 40-foot long exhibit that provides visitors of all ages with interactive and fun experiences that teach them how to prevent foodborne illness when preparing food at home. USDA's one-of-a-kind, interactive food safety exhibit, on a national tour since 2012, visits California for the first time. The FSDZ also will be at the Nevada County Fair in Grass Valley, CA from Aug 9-13, 2017.

An estimated 1 in 6 (48 million) Americans get sick from foodborne illness each year, resulting in roughly 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The FSDZ teaches visitors how to prevent foodborne illness by emphasizing four fun and easy lessons:

Clean: Wash hands and surfaces often.

Separate: Don't cross-contaminate. Keep raw meat and poultry separate from ready to eat foods.

Cook: Always use a food thermometer to ensure foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature.

Chill: Refrigerate or freeze meat, poultry and egg products promptly.

Protecting consumers from foodborne illness is a top priority for California poultry producers and processors. Through various outreach efforts, they promote safe storage, handling and preparation and cooking of raw poultry and poultry products at home. "California Grown" poultry producers offer only high-quality, fresh, all-natural food to consumers.

CPF, headquartered in Modesto, CA, is the trade association for California's meat bird industry, representing chicken, turkey, duck, squab and game bird producers and processors.

