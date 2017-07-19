California Fresh Fig Season Has Arrived

FRESNO, Calif., July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- According to the California Fresh Fig Growers Association, California's Fresh Fig season started in May and will continue through mid-January. This year's first crop was plump and plentiful due to the rainy winter followed by a cool spring. Subsequent crops are expected to be just as beautiful and delicious.

"California's excellent climate combined with the sustainable practices of our dedicated fig farmers means we can all look forward to terrific fruit again this year," says Karla Stockli, Chief Executive Office of the California Fresh Fig Growers Association.

In California, there are six primary varieties of figs:

Black Mission. Purple and black skin with deep earthy flavor.

Calimyrna. Pale yellow skin with a buttery and nutty flavor.

Kadota. Creamy amber skin with a light flavor.

Brown Turkey. Light purple to black skin with robust flavor.

Sierra. Light-colored skin with a fresh, sweet flavor.

Tiger. Light yellow color with unique dark green stripes and a bright red-purple interior fruit with fruity, raspberry, citrus flavor.

Back in market just in time for the summer barbecue season, California Fresh Figs add flavor and nutrition to many dishes. For more California Fresh and Dried Fig recipes, visit www.californiafigs.com.

Turkey Sliders with California Fig Pepper Salsa

Yields: 12 Sliders

INGREDIENTS

California Fig Pepper Salsa

2½ cups diced California Fresh Figs

½ cup diced red bell pepper

½ cup golden raisins

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno pepper; stemmed, seeded and minced

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ teaspoon ground ginger

Sliders

1 package (20 ounces) fresh lean ground turkey

1 cup finely minced California Dried Figs

¼ cup sliced green onions

2 tablespoons chopped herbs, i.e. fresh marjoram, thyme, rosemary, and sage; or to taste

¾ teaspoon sea salt

1 cup baby arugula

12 small dinner rolls; cut in half, horizontally

PROCEDURE

Combine Salsa ingredients in medium bowl and stir together. Cover and chill for several hours.

For Sliders, combine turkey, minced dried figs, green onions, herbs and sea salt in medium bowl and mix to combine well. Divide and shape into 12 small, flat burgers. Generously oil grill or barbecue and cook over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes on each side, until done (165°F).

Arrange a few arugula leaves on bottom half of each roll; top with turkey burger and spoon on salsa. Replace tops and secure with toothpicks, if desired. Serve with additional salsa on the side.

About the California Fig Advisory Board and the California Fresh Fig Growers Association

The California Fig Advisory Board and California Fresh Fig Growers Association promote awareness and the use of California-produced dried and fresh figs domestically and internationally. California fig growers, processors and marketers fund the activities of the industry.

For more information:

Kris Caputo

kris@kriscaputo.com

916-849-9323

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/california-fresh-fig-season-has-arrived-300490923.html

SOURCE California Fig Advisory Board