Cali'Flour Foods Serves Up Their Cauliflower Pizza Crusts to World's Best Athletes and Celebrities at GBK Pre-ESPYS 2017 Party

CHICO, Calif., July 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Family-owned and operated Cali'flour Foods served their cauliflower pizza crusts to the world's best athletes and celebrities at the GBK Pre-ESPYS 2017 Party on July 11. The event was held on the rooftop of the LUXE Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The company is leading the marketplace offering the only plant-based, vegan cauliflower pizza crust available today. The pizza crusts made from farm-fresh ingredients were met with great reviews and interest from the guests on-hand.

"This was an amazing event. Even the most vegetable skeptical athletes became raving fans of our cauliflower pizza crust after sampling just one bite. Many came back for second and third helpings," says Amy Lacey, founder of Cali'flour Foods. "Naughty by Nature was there and down with OPP (Other People's Pizza) and this season's Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay became a forever fan and customer, ordering an entire year's worth of Cali'flour crusts!"

Lacey was inspired to create the new pizza crusts after her own Lupus diagnosis. She began to track what foods triggered her inflammation reactions and what foods did not. Her goal was to create alternatives to favorite foods, without losing the flavor, so that she could enjoy eating without fear. Cali'flour Foods is the happy result of Lacey's commitment to good health and her desire to help others with similar food restrictions.

Cali'flour Foods offers three different kinds of crusts. The first being the Original Italian Cauliflower Pizza Crust, which is made of a proprietary blend of cauliflower, cheese, eggs, and spices, and the second being the Sweet Red Pepper Cauliflower Pizza Crust. Both are gluten-free with three net carbs and only 180 calories for the entire crust. The company's newest option is the Plant-Based Italian Cauliflower Pizza Crust which is 100 percent plant-based and contains no eggs or dairy. The company is already receiving great reviews about their pizza crusts from customers, some of whom have made this one switch in their diet and have already lost weight. It is the only plant based/vegan cauliflower crust available on the market.

The cauliflower pizza crusts are available nation wide and available on the company's website with nationwide shipping. The company also offers some great recipes on their website. To learn more and make a purchase, visit CaliflourFoods.com.

