Buffalo Wings & Rings Celebrates National Wing Day with Month-Long Limited Time Wing Flavor

Fast-growing club-level sports restaurant franchise to feature Nashville Hot boneless wings from July 29 – August 31

Cincinnati, OH (RestaurantNews.com) Buffalo Wings & Rings, the Cincinnati-based, 70-unit club-level sports restaurant franchise, will celebrate National Wing Day in style by bringing back a fan favorite limited time boneless wing flavor, Nashville Hot, and hosting in-store events, discounts and promotions throughout the system.

The Nashville Hot promotion starts on National Wing Day, July 29th, and runs through August 31 at all U.S. Buffalo Wings & Rings locations. The Southern-inspired Nashville Hot boneless wings are fired up with a signature cayenne rub and served with dill pickle slices.

The brand has also partnered with Miller Coors for the month-long event on a promotion with Blue Moon beer*. Guests that purchase two Blue Moon beers and two entree items and text an image of the receipt will receive a buy one, get one movie ticket voucher. Participating locations will be offering discounted wings with a donation to the Buffalove Foundation.

“We are committed to providing our guests with top-notch service and chef-inspired dining options consistently throughout the year, and National Wing Day is no exception,” said Nader Masadeh, President and CEO of Buffalo Wings & Rings. “Our guests love the variety of our 13 flavors, and we reward their loyalty periodically throughout the year by introducing new and limited-time menu items to continue elevating our club-level experience and keep them hungry for more.”

Buffalo Wings & Rings isn’t just known for its wings. The brand’s menu boasts onion rings, sandwiches, salads, burgers, entrees and more. In one year, across its system, Buffalo Wings & Rings:

Sells 2.5 million pounds of wings, and 11.5 wings

Sells 2.7 million pounds of chicken tenders, and 14 million tenders

Sells 28 million boneless wings

Uses 30,000 gallons of hot sauce

Uses 125,000 gallons of dipping sauces

Uses 36 million pounds of potatoes

Uses 7 million pounds of onion rings, and 116.7 million wings

“National Wing Day is truly a celebration throughout our system,” said Diane Matheson, vice president of marketing for Buffalo Wings & Rings. “Our Nashville Hot wings were so popular last year and resonated with our customer base that we wanted to bring them back on the most special day of the year for our brand. We look forward to celebrating our favorite holiday with our loyal guests.”

To learn more about Buffalo Wings & Rings and its National Wing Day promotion, please visit http://www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

About Buffalo Wings & Rings

Established in 1984 in Cincinnati, Ohio, Buffalo Wings & Rings is the ultimate sports restaurant franchise providing a club-level experience with better food, VIP views and our Buffalove ® Service Promise. The franchise is taking game-time to the next level with bright, inviting dining rooms, elevated fan experiences and a chef-inspired menu filled with diverse flavors like gyros, fresh salads, homemade Bleu Cheese, hand-crafted burgers and fresh, never frozen wings and burgers to satisfy every sports fan. With more than 70 units across the globe, Buffalo Wings & Rings is changing the sports restaurant category, bringing elevated food and experiences that are accessible and affordable to all. For more information, visit www.buffalowingsandrings.com.

*Offer not valid in California.

