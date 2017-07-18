Bud Light Announces John Mayer as Newest Headliner To Join Summer Dive Bar Tour

The multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award®-winning artist will hit the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stage in a secret Los Angeles area location

NEW YORK, July 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bud Light announced today that it will be adding yet another iconic name to the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stage this summer – JOHN MAYER. Fresh off the first leg of his highly acclaimed Search for Everything World Tour, and Mayer's second run with Dead & Company, the seven-time GRAMMY Award®-winning singer/songwriter will join the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour for an intimate performance in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26, reminiscent of his early days. The news comes after the brand that is famous among friends announced the return of the extremely successful tour earlier this summer.

"I'm happy that Bud Light is continuing their Dive Bar Tour and excited to be a part of it this year," said John Mayer. "I started my career playing in small clubs and bars and look forward to performing for friends and fans in an intimate setting."

In 2016, Bud Light launched the Bud Light Bar Tour in celebration of Lady Gaga's newest album 'Joanne'. The brand shaped the tour around taking the global superstar back to her roots in three dive bars in New York, Nashville and Los Angeles - resulting in one of the most successful campaigns of 2016, so naturally, the brand enlisted some of its other musician friends to join them back on the road this summer.

The Bud Light Dive Bar Tour is an extension of the brand's "Famous Among Friends" campaign that celebrates the value of building friendships over beers. The Dive Bar Tour celebrates the traditions and friendships built through music and beers. The brand will also be rolling out several programs to help bring consumers to the show and build excitement for the tour throughout the summer on their digital and social channels.

"John Mayer was an easy choice for us as we were considering who we should partner with for the return of the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour this summer," said Andy Goeler, vice president, Bud Light. "After an amazing tour last year with Lady Gaga, we are excited to expand the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour with another incredible musical talent like John. He's a dynamic and versatile musician, who will undoubtedly put on an amazing show on a dive bar stage. We can't wait to see what surprises he has in store for his tour show and we're happy to consider him a friend of the brand."

Mayer's Bud Light Dive Bar Tour stop will take place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 26 and will be live-streamed on the Bud Light Facebook page for consumers to experience the show live from anywhere in the country. More details on the location and time of the performances will be announced on Bud Light's social channels in the coming weeks. Additional tour dates and locations include:

TBA Date/Location – Lady Gaga

Wednesday, August 30, 2017 – New Orleans

For more information on the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour please contact media@anheuser-busch.com. Join the conversation at #DiveBarTour and follow @BudLight on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

