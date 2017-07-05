Buckeyes Rejoice – New Brunch Spot Opening Across From OSU

Avocado Toast

First Watch will open Monday at Gateway

Columbus, OH (RestaurantNews.com) First Watch Restaurants, the Columbus-favorite, award-winning breakfast, brunch and lunch concept, today announced it will open the doors to its newest restaurant this Monday, July 10, right across from The Ohio State University. The new restaurant will open at 7 a.m. at 1567 North High Street in the Gateway retail center. It is First Watch’s ninth restaurant in the Columbus area and will employ about 25 people.

“We couldn’t be more excited by the opportunity to bring First Watch to the OSU community. It’s such a vibrant area full of student life, shops, restaurants, music and of course, the most loyal Buckeye fans in the world,” said Chris Tomasso, president of First Watch. “First Watch has had a lot of success not only during the past 20 years in Columbus, but also in other college towns where the customer base tends to appreciate freshness, quality and, particularly, our innovative and constantly evolving menu options. We can’t wait to serve our fresh breakfast, brunch and lunch to OSU students and locals at our newest restaurant in Columbus.”

First Watch’s curated menu takes an elevated approach to traditional and inventive offerings made to order using farm fresh ingredients. The new restaurant in Columbus will offer healthy, flavorful favorites like house-made granola and pico de gallo, organic greens, house-roasted vegetables, cage-free eggs and 100% fresh-squeezed orange juice as well as more indulgent, traditional breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. The new First Watch will also serve its exclusive Sunrise Select Premium Blend Coffee, made from slow-roasted, hand-selected, high-grown coffee beans from mountains across North, Central and South America, by the pot.

First Watch serves its entire menu seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. The restaurant also offers customers complimentary newspapers and free Wi-Fi Internet access.

About First Watch

First Watch specializes in award-winning, made-to-order Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch. A recipient of more than 200 “Best Breakfast” and “Best Brunch” accolades, First Watch offers traditional favorites, such as omelets, pancakes, sandwiches and salads, and unique specialty items like Quinoa Power Bowls, Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch was named the 2016 top Family Dining restaurant by Consumer Reports, a 2015 Top Consumer Pick by Nation’s Restaurant News and a 2014 Top Franchise Value by FSR Magazine. First Watch is the largest and fastest-growing daytime-only restaurant concept in the U.S. with more than 300 restaurants in 26 states, including more than 200 First Watch restaurants, 95 The Egg & I restaurants and one Bread & Company restaurant in Nashville. For more information, visit firstwatch.com.

