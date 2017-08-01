Brixx Wood Fired Pizza Introduces Seven New Sandwiches

Turkey & Pecan-Cranberry Chutney

Sandwiches enhance lunchtime, catering options

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Brixx Wood Fired Pizza has unveiled a flavorful new sandwich menu at all 34 Brixx locations nationwide.

Introduced in early summer, the speedy lunchtime choices are already proving popular. Diner favorites so far include the Pimento Cheese BLT and Turkey with Pecan Cranberry Chutney.

“We’re excited to introduce these sandwiches to enhance our dine-in and take-out lunch sales and to add variety to our catering options,” says Brixx Managing Partner Eric Horsley. “We’ve also increased our number of scratch made items, including our new focaccia bread.”

New recipes now made at Brixx include a reformulated focaccia, stout mustard, cranberry-pecan chutney and tapenade. James Beard award winner Chef Peter Reinhart collaborated with Brixx Director of Culinary Operations Richard Shinault on the recipe for the focaccia. The bread is made in loaves every morning at Brixx from scratch. “The focaccia has been a great canvas for culinary creativity,” Horsley says.

Brixx’s new sandwiches on focaccia include:

Turkey & Pecan-Cranberry Chutney. Thick, carved turkey with sliced Asian pears and house made pecan-cranberry chutney, topped with honey herb-dressed arugula on fresh-baked focaccia. $9.95

Pimento Cheese BLT

Pimento Cheese BLT. House made Fontina pimento cheese with spring mix, sliced tomatoes and pecan wood smoked bacon on fresh-baked focaccia. $8.95

Brixx Muffuletta

Brixx Muffuletta. House made olive tapenade, shaved prosciutto, pepperoni and Fontina cheese, topped with fresh spring mixed dressed with vinaigrette on fresh-baked focaccia. $9.95

Pesto Chicken Salad Wrap. House made pesto chicken salad with candied pecans and basil pesto mayo, topped with spring mix and sliced tomatoes on fresh-baked focaccia. $8.95

Italian Beef

Italian Beef. Shaved roast beef dipped in warm au jus with roasted peppers, caramelized onions, house made stout mustard and Gorgonzola on fresh-baked focaccia. $9.95

New sandwiches in a piadina wrap include:

Tuscan Veggie Piadina

Tuscan Veggie Piadina. Pesto-marinated artichokes and house made olive tapenade with roasted red peppers, red onions, sundried tomatoes, goat cheese and arugula in a piadina wrap, cooked in the wood burning oven. $9.95

Southwestern Turkey Wrap

Southwestern Turkey Wrap. Thick, carved turkey with black bean and corn salsa, pecan wood smoked bacon, Gouda and creamy chili pepper dressing in a piadina wrap, cooked in the wood burning oven. $9.95

In addition to the regular dine-in menu, Brixx is confident these new sandwiches will bolster their standing in the competitive catering market. “We developed several of the sandwiches – the Italian Beef and the Turkey with Pecan-Cranberry Chutney to name two – in direct response to our catering guests who were asking us for more options at lunchtime. We listened and are very excited about the results,” said Shinault.

Brixx specializes in pizzas built on scratch made dough, topped with a wide array of fresh ingredients and cooked in a 600-degree wood burning oven to infuse them with the natural flavors of the wood. The menu also features salads, pastas and sandwiches complemented by 24 craft beers on tap, 14 wines by the glass and cocktails.

The signature items on the Brixx menu are made from scratch every morning, including its fresh mozzarella and hummus. Brixx appeals to a wide array of palates and dietary needs, offering vegetarian and vegan items. The traditional and whole wheat doughs at Brixx are made with turbinado sugar and are 100 percent vegan. Vegan cheese is available at no extra cost. The restaurant also carries gluten-free dough and gluten-free bottled beer.

About Brixx Wood Fired Pizza

Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is owned by New South Pizza Inc. Brixx is located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. More information, including a complete menu, is available at www.BrixxPizza.com. Information on franchise opportunities is available at www.BrixxFranchise.com

Contact:

Tim Miner

704-247-9736

marketing@brixxpizza.com