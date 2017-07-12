Breakthrough Technologies Enabling Food Safety in Dairy Industry

NEW YORK, July 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The dairy industry is intrinsically complex and multi functional. Dairy production contributes to sustainable agricultural development and food security across the globe. As a distinctive aspect in comparison with other food products, milk processing has a long tradition in several regions.

There is a large variety of typical regionally-branded cheeses produced in different areas all over the world, which are deeply appreciated by all demographics. Consumer demand and current market conditions are dramatically promoting the re-shaping of the industry in order to deliver improved product quality and safety for customers.

Simultaneously, the advent of novel technologies in the fields of life sciences, micro/nanotechnology, advanced materials, electronics, engineering, and information and communication, constitute a unique opportunity for companies to embrace new food safety solutions.

This research service profiles emerging technologies that will enable the dairy sector to meet future needs, as well as open up new possibilities for the sector to impact and converge with other sectors. Control measures in the dairy value chain are associated with the environment, crop production, and harvesting, feed manufacturing, animal husbandry/milk production, processing/manufacturing, transport and distribution, retail, and consumer.

The research has established that the ultimate goal of the dairy industry, is ensuring food safety.

The research also emphasizes that:

For food safety and risk management to be effective, well-established control measures (proactive and reactive) must be implemented as an integral part of management along the food chain.

Control measures that apply to all outcome specifications at different levels of the food chain must ensure that potential gaps in the continuum are effectively dealt with.

To realize these objectives, the dairy industry employs a wide range of safety technologies such as intervention technologies, packaging technologies, electronic traceability, pathogen testing, and automated food and processing, among others.

