BRC Publish Revised BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers

LONDON, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

BRC Global Standards is pleased to announce that the new version of the BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers Issue 2 will be published on 1 August 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160701/385677LOGO )

Originally, developed and published in 2014, the BRC Global Standard has been updated to reflect the current thinking in product safety, to expand the scope to incorporate consumer products and to encourage adoption of the BRC Global Standard worldwide. The BRC Global Standard provides a framework to manage product safety, quality and legality for businesses in the food, packaging and consumer products industries which buy, sell or facilitate the trade of products, but who do not manufacture, process or store products in their own facilities or on their own site.

Certification against the BRC Global Standard is recognised by many retailers, food service companies and manufacturers around the world when assessing the capabilities of their suppliers. Th Global Standard for Agents and Brokers has been developed to specify the safety, quality and operational criteria required to fulfil obligations with regard to legal compliance and protection of the consumer or end user of the product. The format and content of the BRC Global Standard is designed to allow an assessment of a company's product safety management systems and procedures by a competent third party - the certification body - against the requirements of the BRC Global Standard.

The BRC Global Standard may be used by companies operating the following services:

Brokers - companies that purchase or 'take title to' products for resale to manufacturers, other brokers, retailers or food service companies but do not directly sell to the consumer.

Agents or non-manufacturing service providers - companies that trade between a manufacturer or broker and their customer but do not at any point own or take title to the goods. Such companies provide a range of services to facilitate the safe and legal trade of products.

The BRC Global Standard for Agents and Brokers Issue 2 will be available on BRC Participate, along with the Interpretation Guideline and additional supporting publications. BRC Participate offers immediate access to all documents relevant to a particular BRC Global Standard, linking them clause by clause. Printed copies and PDF downloads are also available for purchase from the BRC Bookshop.

Notes to Editors

About BRC Global Standards

BRC Global Standards is a leading brand and consumer protection organisation, used by over 25,000 suppliers in over 130 countries, with certification issued through a global network of accredited certification bodies. BRC Global Standards' guarantee the standardisation of quality, safety and operational criteria and ensure that manufacturers fulfil their legal obligations and provide protection for the end consumer. BRC Global Standards are now often a fundamental requirement of leading retailers, manufacturers and food service organisations.

The BRC Global Standards certification scheme offers comprehensive support to help new and established businesses to achieve and maintain their quality and safety aims.

For more information please visit http://www.brcglobalstandards.com

SOURCE BRC Trading Ltd