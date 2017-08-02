Boxed Water Welcomes Rob Koenen as Chief Marketing Officer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Aug. 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- As the leader and a pioneer in the sustainable packaged water category, Boxed Water looks toward the future with the addition of Rob Koenen as their Chief Marketing Officer. Boxed Water is committed to changing the way water is packaged, shipped, and enjoyed. To reach that mission, Koenen is charged with expanding the brand's successful marketing efforts and deepening consumer connections, especially with the millennial consumers.

"Our highly engaged community wants to connect with Boxed Water through multiple touch-points in their day," said Daryn Kuipers, CEO of Boxed Water. "Rob is exactly the person we need to cultivate and extend thoughtful conversations around sustainability, with a proven record developing lifestyle brands."

In this new role, Koenen will be responsible for leading the brand's communication efforts and e-commerce opportunities; with a focus on expanding brand awareness, and increasing consumer engagement. Rob's extensive marketing and leadership experience is rooted in branded story-telling with innovative campaigns told through multiple communication channels.

"Boxed Water delivers a strong and simple message around sustainability and the importance of taking care of our planet," said Rob Koenen, CMO of Boxed Water. "That message is already attracting passionate consumers, especially millennials. Our job is to make sure more consumers have the opportunity to join us in making a sustainable choice."

Koenen most recently joins Boxed Water from the UGG Brand, where he was Global Vice President of Product and Marketing for their Men's, Apparel and Kid's Categories. Prior to UGG, Koenen held leadership positions at Wolverine Worldwide and Land O'Lakes.

About Boxed Water

Boxed Water is better. Better for the planet. Better for us all. Boxed Water was founded in the belief that sustainability matters with the purpose of changing the way packaged water is shipped, sold and enjoyed. Boxed Water provides people with a better option for purchasing packaged water by producing pure water in recyclable cartons made using paper from well-managed forests. Boxed Water is a proud member of 1% for the Planet and partner of the National Forest Foundation (NFF). The simple act of choosing Boxed Water is a statement that sustainability matters. Boxed Water is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan with filling locations in Michigan and Utah. Boxed Water is available for purchase from their site - www.boxedwaterisbetter.com - as well as on Amazon. Socialize with us @BoxedWater #ReTree.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boxed-water-welcomes-rob-koenen-as-chief-marketing-officer-300498275.html

SOURCE Boxed Water Is Better