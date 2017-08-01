A Boozy Limeade Slushy

This whole boozy slushy trend is absolutely brilliant, in my opinion. Who doesn’t want to enjoy a cocktail that resembles a slurpy and gives you a slight buzz?

For our most recent How to Host Video, Natalie mixed us up the most DELICIOUS Boozy Limeade Slushy, which was an absolute hit at the bridal shower. Natalie was kind enough to share her recipe with us so you all can enjoy it at home!