Black Angus Steakhouse In Pleasant Hill Temporarily Closed Due To Electrical Fire

PLEASANT HILL, Calif., July 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Angus Steakhouse's Pleasant Hill location is temporarily closed after an electrical fire early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:49 a.m., a small electrical fire broke out in the restaurant located at 3195 N. Main Street in Pleasant Hill. The fire was contained quickly and no one was injured.

Damage was contained to the exterior of the building. The restaurant will be closed temporarily for repairs.

"We have all the necessary repair measures in place and a dedicated team working around the clock to ensure the restaurant is back up and running as soon as possible," said John Blake, Vice President of Operations, Black Angus Steakhouse. "We're extremely thankful to the local firefighters for responding quickly and for expertly containing the situation."

Surrounding Black Angus Steak locations that will be open during this period are:

Brentwood, 2355 Sand Creek Road.

Dublin, 4814 Dublin Blvd.

Vallejo, 124 Plaza Drive.

The company apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to welcoming guests back shortly.

For more information on Black Angus Steakhouse, please visit www.BlackAngus.com.

About Black Angus Steakhouse

Black Angus Steakhouse has been mastering its craft since it was founded in Washington in 1964. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Black Angus has 44 locations across California, Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii. The restaurants pay homage to its Western cattle rancher roots, but offer the finest Certified Angus Beef® and USDA Choice steaks and burgers, in addition to seafood, salads, sides and desserts for the entire family. The Bulls Eye Bar serves a robust menu of craft beer, wine and hand-crafted cocktails. More information is available online at blackangus.com or follow Black Angus on Facebook or Twitter @BASteakhouse.

Media Contact:

Jill Fox

JCUTLER media group

jillian@jcmg.com

323-969-9904

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-angus-steakhouse-in-pleasant-hill-temporarily-closed-due-to-electrical-fire-300491224.html

SOURCE Black Angus Steakhouse